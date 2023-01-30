ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motorious

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2023 Sees Some Big Sales

Over 9 days, the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction was yet again held, bringing in huge crowds as hundreds of lots crossed the auction block. Many highlights made for another memorable year of Arizona’s largest car auction. Check out the classic Corvette that recently auctioned for $3.14 million here. The...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

7 Winter energy saving tips for Arizona homes

Although winters may be short and relatively mild in the Phoenix area, it doesn’t take long for the heating costs to add up. With a few simple changes, you can significantly reduce your energy consumption without negatively affecting your comfort. Here are a few tips that can help:. 1....
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Salad and Go opening in San Tan Valley Feb. 4

Salad and Go opens this Saturday, Feb. 4, in San Tan Valley at 1754 W. Hunt Highway. Established in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go is an emerging QSR industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food with a mission “to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all.”
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Scottsdale Gallery Association presents Western Week Gold Palette ArtWalk Feb. 2

In alignment with the City of Scottsdale’s Western Week event, the Scottsdale Gallery Association presents its Western Week Gold Palette ArtWalk this Thursday, Feb. 2. Taking place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. throughout the Scottsdale Arts District — along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School Road on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue — attendees can enjoy authentic native and Western artists and artwork, live performances and special exhibitions within participating galleries.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Wednesday

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 was one of the top sales on Jan. 25 during Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. Vehicle prices keep inching up as the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction week continues at WestWorld. Read the full subscription story from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy