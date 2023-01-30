ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

CBS Chicago

CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries

COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

An ex-cop is suing UIC Law School for discrimination

In the summer of 2020, then-Chicago police lieutenant John M. Cannon was attending law school at UIC part time when a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. As thousands of people gathered downtown to protest, Cannon and most of the police department worked overtime. Cannon worked as a lieutenant in the 18th District, policing some of the city’s wealthiest areas in the Near North Side: the Gold Coast, the Mag Mile, and parts of Lincoln Park. These were also parts of the city that saw some of the most brazen acts by protesters during the uprising and some of the most violent responses from the Chicago Police Department.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Frustrated Roosevelt Road neighbors meet with police

A large, respectful but frustrated group of southeast Oak Park neighbors gathered on Feb. 1 in the auditorium of Irving School, 1125 S. Cuyler Ave., to listen to and talk with an array of Oak Park police officials led by Chief Shatonya Johnson. The topic was years of neighbor upset...
OAK PARK, IL
wlip.com

Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
ZION, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Citizen Police Review panel sends complaint back to EPD for third review

Editor’s Note: The RoundTable plans to publish another article recapping the rest of the Feb. 1 meeting. Much like a pingpong match, the Citizen Police Review Commission sent a citizen complaint about a teenager struck by an off-duty officer’s vehicle back to the Evanston Police Department on Feb. 1 to be reviewed for a third time.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program

Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 charged in Chicago home invasion that critically wounded 80-year-old man

CHICAGO - A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with a violent home invasion that critically wounded an elderly man near O'Hare Airport. Mansfield Wallace, 51, and Tabitha Hemphill, 31, knocked on the door of a residence Monday morning in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

