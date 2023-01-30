Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to AmericansAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Did the Bears Finally Get it Right with the Matt Eberflus Hiring?Larry E LambertChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man allegedly took a stolen gun to meet with his parole officer, then convinced a judge to reduce his bail by yelling at him
Chicago — For the first few minutes of Laiveil Harper’s bail hearing at 26th and California, the most surprising detail was that officials said he took a stolen handgun to a meeting with his parole officer, where he was to surrender to authorities on a couple of outstanding warrants.
CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries
COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO READER
An ex-cop is suing UIC Law School for discrimination
In the summer of 2020, then-Chicago police lieutenant John M. Cannon was attending law school at UIC part time when a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. As thousands of people gathered downtown to protest, Cannon and most of the police department worked overtime. Cannon worked as a lieutenant in the 18th District, policing some of the city’s wealthiest areas in the Near North Side: the Gold Coast, the Mag Mile, and parts of Lincoln Park. These were also parts of the city that saw some of the most brazen acts by protesters during the uprising and some of the most violent responses from the Chicago Police Department.
cwbchicago.com
Woman gets probation for defacing memorial to slain Chicago police officer Ella French
Chicago — The woman who vandalized a memorial to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French at the Thompson Center has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge, according to court records. Anna Kochakian, 27, initially faced a felony count of criminal damage to a memorial,...
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
Retired CFD firefighter charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, allegedly part of far-right group
A retired Chicago firefighter faces federal criminal charges for allegedly participating in an hours-long siege during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
oakpark.com
Frustrated Roosevelt Road neighbors meet with police
A large, respectful but frustrated group of southeast Oak Park neighbors gathered on Feb. 1 in the auditorium of Irving School, 1125 S. Cuyler Ave., to listen to and talk with an array of Oak Park police officials led by Chief Shatonya Johnson. The topic was years of neighbor upset...
Chicago shooting: Man, woman charged in connection with O'Hare home invasion on NW Side
Two people have been charged after an 80-year-old man, who was badly injured in a Northwest Side home invasion, fought off his attackers.
wlip.com
Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
cwbchicago.com
After Uptown shooting left bystander injured, 2 men are charged with possessing one gun. But nobody’s charged with shooting him.
Chicago — On a sunny Saturday afternoon last August, a shootout between a pedestrian and a drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old bystander shot near the Argyle Red Line station. So far, no one has been charged with shooting the man. But two people have now been charged with possessing...
evanstonroundtable.com
Citizen Police Review panel sends complaint back to EPD for third review
Editor’s Note: The RoundTable plans to publish another article recapping the rest of the Feb. 1 meeting. Much like a pingpong match, the Citizen Police Review Commission sent a citizen complaint about a teenager struck by an off-duty officer’s vehicle back to the Evanston Police Department on Feb. 1 to be reviewed for a third time.
Illinois quick hits: Troopers injured pursing carjacking suspect; Congressional papers find home
Troopers injured pursuing carjacking suspect Two Illinois state troopers were injured while trying to apprehend a carjacker Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side. Police were patrolling the Dan Ryan Expressway when they spotted a black BMW that was stolen an hour earlier. The vehicle sped off but got caught in heavy traffic. Officers approached the BMW...
Daily Northwestern
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program
Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
proclaimerscv.com
As Other Officer Holds Him Down, Chicago Cop Beats Man Inside Holding Cell
Damien Stewart, 31, admitted his past crimes, including violating the law, but maintained that he did nothing to deserve the assault he received from 2 Chicago police officers in the 4th District holding cell nearly 4 years ago. “They moved me. I had no idea why they affected me. I...
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to Arrest
An individual was taken into custody on Tuesday evening following a police pursuit that began on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. After receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the freeway, police immediately began their high-speed pursuit of the vehicle.
CPD lieutenant acquitted in trial, accused of using excessive force with flashlight
Chicago Police Lieutenant Wilfredo Roman was acquitted of felony aggravated battery and official misconduct. He was accused of shoving a flashlight into the teen’s rear-end while arresting a teenager accused of carjacking.
fox32chicago.com
2 charged in Chicago home invasion that critically wounded 80-year-old man
CHICAGO - A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with a violent home invasion that critically wounded an elderly man near O'Hare Airport. Mansfield Wallace, 51, and Tabitha Hemphill, 31, knocked on the door of a residence Monday morning in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue, police said.
Comments / 2