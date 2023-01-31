Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Responds to an ‘Almost Fire’ Situation on Myrtle
Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue in Eureka at approximately 5:40 p.m. on February 1. According to scanner traffic, white smoke was billing out of the windows. First reports indicate that this could be a vacant building. However, it was later determined that the smoke was billowing from a residential unit of an apartment building.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire kept 'very busy' in 2022, but not in the way you might expect
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt Bay Fire employees kicked off the new year by responding to more than 500 calls for service in January alone, based on new data from the department. This busy month follows what the the organization says was a "very busy year." But oddly enough, fires...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photos and Video] Fully Involved Structure Fire on Main Street in Fortuna
According to scanner traffic, the Playroom a structure across from the Playroom in Fortuna is on fire. The structure fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on February 1. The reporting party stated that the structure was fully involved, and windows were breaking due to the flames that were visible from outside the building.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, visits Whale Gulch to Discuss the Road Situation
By Pamela Lauer, a local substitute teacher in Southern Humboldt, a board member of the Coastal Headwaters Association, and the secretary for the Whale Gulch Fire Safe Council. On January 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. with the air a frigid 33 degrees, Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell took the Briceland/Thorn...
kymkemp.com
Eel River Conservation Camp Inmate Apprehended Less Than 24-Hours After Escaping
An inmate at the Eel River Conservation Camp near Redway, who walked away from the minimum-security fire camp on the evening of Wednesday, February 1, was apprehended less than 24-hours later in Stanislaus County, 283 miles south of Redway. Inmate Randy Heldstab, 39, was last seen at 7:15 p.m. on...
kymkemp.com
Videos of Fortuna Fire Shows the Start of the Blaze and Citizens’ Efforts to Warn Others
The fire that consumed a photography studio on Main Street in Fortuna on the 1st of February was caught on video as the fire was first discovered. Patrons of a business across the street from the studio noticed flames in the window, called 9-1-1, and alerted nearby businesses of the danger.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Hayfork residents ordered to lock doors while deputies search for suspect
HAYFORK, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 1, 6:50 PM:. Residents in the Hayfork area are being ordered to lock their doors and not let anyone inside their homes while deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) search for a suspect in the area. According to CodeRED, the TCSO is...
kymkemp.com
Injured Hayfork Stabbing Suspect Located
This is a press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at approximately 4:30 pm, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received...
kymkemp.com
2,400 tabs of LSD and Approximately 9 Pounds of Processed Cannabis Located During Hydesville Stop, Says HCSO
On February 2, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hydesville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old John Joseph Roche, was found to be on active probation. During a search of Roche and his vehicle pursuant to the terms of his probation, deputies located approximately 2,400 tabs of LSD and approximately 9 pounds of processed cannabis.
kymkemp.com
Extrication Needed After a Vehicle Crashed Into a Building on Harris in Eureka
At about 11: 15 p.m., a Mini Cooper crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Harris near W Street in Eureka. One person, the driver, is unconscious and the passenger reports they are struggling to breath. Emergency personnel reported that a power line is down and extrication was...
krcrtv.com
Why the City of Eureka has not opened any emergency weather shelters this winter
EUREKA, Calif. — Despite many severe weather days, the City of Eureka has not opened a single emergency weather shelter this winter. This is because the city relies on a different system to address its homeless problem, regardless of weather conditions. "This is a much more effective and just...
kymkemp.com
Woman with Felony Warrants Arrested at the Fields Landing Boat Ramp
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 2, 2023, at about 1:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Conduct Grant Operation Resulting In One Adult Arrested for Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
This is a Facebook post from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. This operation was conducted as part of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Minor Decoy / Shoulder Tap...
krcrtv.com
2 deaths, 1 hospitalization, 55 new COVID cases in Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — Two COVID-related deaths and one new hospitalization were reported today by Humboldt County Public Health officials. Those who died were a resident in their 50s and a resident aged 80 or older. As for the hospitalization, the resident was also aged 80 or older. Fifty-five cases...
kymkemp.com
New Owner of Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply Celebrates by Expanding Hours and Offerings
Lifelong Humboldt resident, Lily Haas, purchased Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply, a ceramic supply shop, last October from Noel Munn who ran the Arcata business for the 24 years prior. Haas, a ceramic artist herself, is looking forward to carrying on the success of the well-known shop as well as expanding the business’s hours and offerings.
kymkemp.com
Two Fortuna Men Arrested in Arcata Assault
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 1:40am, a felony assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury occurred...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Two Men were Arrested in the Pine Hill Area After Search Yields Multiple Weapons
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 30, 2023, at about 9 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
HCDTF Seize Fentanyl, Scale, Ammo, Body Armor, and Firearms from Hoopa Residence
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Wednesday February 1, 2023, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
