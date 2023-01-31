ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Lake, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Bay Fire Responds to an ‘Almost Fire’ Situation on Myrtle

Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue in Eureka at approximately 5:40 p.m. on February 1. According to scanner traffic, white smoke was billing out of the windows. First reports indicate that this could be a vacant building. However, it was later determined that the smoke was billowing from a residential unit of an apartment building.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Injured Hayfork Stabbing Suspect Located

This is a press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at approximately 4:30 pm, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received...
HAYFORK, CA
kymkemp.com

2,400 tabs of LSD and Approximately 9 Pounds of Processed Cannabis Located During Hydesville Stop, Says HCSO

On February 2, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hydesville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old John Joseph Roche, was found to be on active probation. During a search of Roche and his vehicle pursuant to the terms of his probation, deputies located approximately 2,400 tabs of LSD and approximately 9 pounds of processed cannabis.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THEY GOT THE BLOTTER: 2,400 Tabs of Acid Confiscated, Along With Weed and Cash, During Hydesville Traffic Stop Today, Sheriff’s Office Says; One Arrested

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On February 2, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hydesville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old John Joseph Roche, was found to be...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

2 deaths, 1 hospitalization, 55 new COVID cases in Humboldt

EUREKA, Calif. — Two COVID-related deaths and one new hospitalization were reported today by Humboldt County Public Health officials. Those who died were a resident in their 50s and a resident aged 80 or older. As for the hospitalization, the resident was also aged 80 or older. Fifty-five cases...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

New Owner of Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply Celebrates by Expanding Hours and Offerings

Lifelong Humboldt resident, Lily Haas, purchased Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply, a ceramic supply shop, last October from Noel Munn who ran the Arcata business for the 24 years prior. Haas, a ceramic artist herself, is looking forward to carrying on the success of the well-known shop as well as expanding the business’s hours and offerings.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Fortuna Men Arrested in Arcata Assault

This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 1:40am, a felony assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury occurred...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

HCDTF Seize Fentanyl, Scale, Ammo, Body Armor, and Firearms from Hoopa Residence

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Wednesday February 1, 2023, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on...
kymkemp.com

One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon

A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy