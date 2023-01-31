Read full article on original website
Jakia
3d ago
It's a serious problem and" they should've been chasing her"when a cop kid dies while breaking the law as they know right fron wro g and know better. But it's "they should have stopped" if it was family or some of your family. Why? Sympathy to the family, but everybody has to abide by the law no matter who it is. What if she had killed a family while fleeing? What would be said then? " she was just a teen, and it was an accident she didn't mean to"
Jonathan Mcgrady
3d ago
the problem here is definitely running away!!! I don't care if your guilty or not, running NEVER helps, and often ends the person in a lot more trouble if not worse.
21-year-old woman killed in Manning drive-by shooting
MANNING, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Manning on Thursday night. Manning Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Reardon Street in the city of Manning. Based on what police have uncovered so far, the shooter fired multiple shots at a home from an unknown vehicle.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner identifies 70 year-old victim of hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the 70 year-old man who died following a hit-and-run incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road on Jan. 31. The victim was Frank S. Baker Jr., of Columbia. The Coroner is working with Columbia Police...
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck...
live5news.com
2 charged after Orangeburg deputies recovered over 40 catalytic converters
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of two men that are charged in separate cases led to the seizure of over 40 catalytic converters. Mark Miles, Jr., 37, is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a...
Missing Orangeburg children found safe
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two Orangeburg children who were reported missing Thursday evening have been found safe, according to Police Chief Charles Austin. No further details were released. Earlier in the evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the two missing children, ages 8 and 9, were considered endangered.
wach.com
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
qcnews.com
Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
Calhoun County authorities renew call for suspect in carjacking
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is again asking members of the public for information surrounding an early morning carjacking that happened at a local gas station in late January. The department is now working to identify a man in a surveillance photo who they believe...
wach.com
Dead man found in the woods reportedly shot himself, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a man found dead off of Bush River Road in late January had reportedly killed himself. The 26-year-old man's body was found in the woods near an abandoned building on Bush River Road back on January 29, officials said. Deputies...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: 70 year-old victim in Garner’s Ferry hit-and-run collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner’s Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male. The victim was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident when a vehicle...
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
wpde.com
Florence family believes police charged wrong person in murder investigation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Va'Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested two weeks ago without incident on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Police said Smoot’s charges stem from the shooting that killed Tony Michael Smoot on Jan. 8 on Brunson...
Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
Residents concerned flooded road could be dangerous
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some frustrated residents in Richland County are searching for answers for what they call an inaccessible road, which they believe is a safety hazard. Dorthey Metze has been living on Lilton Road for over 20 years. She says in the past few years the road’s conditions have worsened due to flooding. With recent rain, standing water has increased her concern for her safety and that of her neighbors.
WIS-TV
Dash Cam footage shows moments leading up to deadly crash in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New details are emerging in the investigation of a high-speed chase in Kershaw County that ended in the death of a 17-year-old girl. Investigators say Laila Houser led deputies on a high-speed chase on Richardson Blvd in Lugoff Sunday night. According to an incident report,...
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man struck and killed by train
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night. Investigators say it happened on the train tracks near Erie Street and I-126. Police say a 64 year old man was seen walking on the tracks carrying a bicycle with his back...
WLTX.com
No students injured in crash involving school bus, fire engine
IRMO, S.C. — A roadway is clearing after a crash in northwestern Richland County involving a school bus and a fire engine on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Lexington-Richland School District Five, the crash involved one of their buses and a fire engine. The school district said there was only one occupant in the bus aside from the driver and no injuries between them.
coladaily.com
26-year-old male body found on Bush River Rd. ruled suicide
Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department provided more details regarding a body found near an abandoned building located at 1144 Bush River Road on Sunday. According to officials, investigators located the body of a 26-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The individual was deceased at the scene, and investigators immediately began a suspicious death investigation.
