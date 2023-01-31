ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan nets $4M to boost kindergarten access

(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten. “This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Legislation proposes changes to pay, training for school board members

New legislation may change the way school boards operate in Pennsylvania. The proposed legislation, which State Representative Joe Webster of Pennsylvania plans to introduce to House members, aims to repeal the prohibition of compensation for school board members and increase the number of training hours required. Under the bill, communities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician

In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Public Utility Commission launches investigation into PPL billing error

Harrisburg, Pa. — Recently, PPL Electric Utilities customers received abnormally high bills based on electricity usage estimates rather than actual usage. Following this anomaly, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has initiated an investigation into the incident as well as the overall accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes

A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Norfolk senator to fill open University of Nebraska regents seat

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed former state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents to replace himself. Scheer will serve District 3, which covers northeast Nebraska. It's the district Pillen had served until he resigned the day before he was sworn in as the state's 41st governor.
NORFOLK, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana Guard medics hone skills during sustainment course

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) combat medic sustainment program (CMSP) recently conducted a 10-day course for combat medics at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana from Jan. 19-29. A total of 16 medics, including two medics from the Arkansas Army National Guard, participated in the course to renew their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) and CPR certifications, which are required to be renewed every two years.
PINEVILLE, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Committee recommends dissolution of Hawaii Tourism Authority

(The Center Square) - The Hawaii House Committee on Tourism advanced a bill that dissolves the state's tourism authority and creates a three-member "destination management agency." The Hawaii Tourism Authority has been criticized for its handling of a $34 million marketing contract, according to a separate bill filed by Sen....
HAWAII STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man charged in Pontoon Beach cold case murder 10 years after woman's disappearance

PONTOON BEACH — Metro East authorities say they’ve found the man responsible for the cold case killing of a woman who disappeared from East St. Louis in 2013. A state prisoner, Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death in the killing of Patrenia “Trina” Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old mother last seen in January 2013, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday.
PONTOON BEACH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy