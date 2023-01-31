UTICA, N.Y. -- The MVCC Anime Club is seeking panelists, vendors and artists for its Taka-Con, a convention for fans of anime, comics and gaming, set for Apr. 22. The event will have much to enjoy, including panels, workshops, cosplay, games, vendors, and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Alumni College Center and Wilcox Hall. But in order to have that fun the club needs some help.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO