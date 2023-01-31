Read full article on original website
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
WKTV
Family Art Program at Rome YMCA to begin Feb. 6
ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome YMCA and E-98 Art Studio have partnered to create a Family Art Program for kids ages six to 18, that will start on Feb. 6 at the Rome YMCA. Two-hour classes will be offered from 5-7 p.m. each week for a four-week period. Classes will include subjects such as drawing, charcoal and painting. Classes will take place, each Monday through Feb. 27.
WKTV
YMCA of Greater Tri-Valley offering Vacation Fun Club during upcoming school break
The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be offering a daily enrichment program during the upcoming school vacation for children in kindergarten through age 12. Registration is now open for YMCA Vacation Fun Club in Oneida, Rome and Whitesboro. The club will be open from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. for students from any school district. Registration can be done online. Students can enjoy arts and crafts, physical fitness, science, character development, outdoor play and more.
cnycentral.com
Oneida County opens up office building as warming center for residents through Feb. 6
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center through Feb. 6. The Oneida County Office of Family and Community Services (DFCS) has set the warming center up as a seating area on the first floor of the County Office Building, which is located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
WKTV
Oneida County Office Building opening as evening warming center during arctic blast
UTICA, N.Y. – With frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills expected to arrive in the region Friday, the Oneida County Office Building will become a temporary warming center to provide shelter at night. This weekend's weather conditions pose a significant risk of hypothermia and frostbite to anyone exposed to...
WKTV
MVCC Anime Club seeking participants for April convention
UTICA, N.Y. -- The MVCC Anime Club is seeking panelists, vendors and artists for its Taka-Con, a convention for fans of anime, comics and gaming, set for Apr. 22. The event will have much to enjoy, including panels, workshops, cosplay, games, vendors, and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Alumni College Center and Wilcox Hall. But in order to have that fun the club needs some help.
WKTV
Bassett Medical Center welcomes 10 Columbia students for clinical education
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Medical Center announced Wednesday that 10 students comprising the Columbia-Bassett Medical School Program Class of 2025, will be coming to the center for the clinical portion of their education. Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons has had a partnership with Bassett since 1947. They expanded...
WKTV
Sponsor helps kicks off Empire State Winter Games with torch relay
ONEIDA, N.Y. – In honor of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games, Community Bank, the event's title sponsor, is holding an Olympic-style torch relay throughout its various branches. On Wednesday, the torch was welcomed at the Oneida branch on Main Street by students from Oneida High School and North...
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
WKTV
More communities take part in Hometown Heroes banner program
The Mohawk Valley Hometown Heroes banner program is expanding to Rome, New Hartford and Whitesboro. Hometown Heroes banner program expanding to include Rome, New Hartford, Whitesboro. The Mohawk Valley Hometown Heroes banner program was so successful in Utica, it’s now expanding to other areas, including Rome, New Hartford and Whitesboro....
WKTV
Police searching for suspect following robbery at Adirondack Bank in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Adirondack Bank in downtown Utica Friday morning. Police say around 9:30 a.m., a man took an undetermined amount of cash from the bank teller and fled. No weapon was displayed during the incident. Police have...
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County office building opens doors to shelter residents from extreme cold
Utica Facility Will Serve as Warming Center Through Feb.6th. County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center to shelter residents from this week’s extreme cold. “With cold temperatures and extreme wind chill forecasted through this weekend,...
WKTV
View offering weekly art classes for children and families in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- The View Center for Arts and Culture in Old Forge will be offering weekly "mommy and me" arts and crafts drop-ins every Wednesday, as a way to let children create memories while spending quality time with loved ones. Drop-ins are welcome anytime between 2:30 and 4...
Romesentinel.com
HAPPENING NOW: Robbery reported at Adirondack Bank in Utica
UTICA — The Utica Police Department is on the scene of a reported robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street this morning. Authorities said they received an alarm from the bank at 9:33 a.m. for a possible robbery. Authorities said a suspect fled the bank with possible stolen loot.
WKTV
Utica University soccer player partners with Dunkins' student-athlete program
UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin' celebrated its collegiate name, image and likeness partnership with Utica University soccer player, Julianna Beaulieu, at its Mohawk Street location on Wednesday. Beaulieu is a junior forward at Utica University and a member of Team Dunkin’, the brand’s recruiting class of 31 exceptional student-athletes.
WKTV
Herkimer BOCES students create chess sets for fundraiser
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students in the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Advanced Manufacturing program have been creating chess sets with the Haas Automation computer numerical control lathe program to sell as a fundraiser. Students are using the machine to create the chess pieces themselves, and create the tools and fixtures they are using...
Update: Abandoned dog located, safe at humane society
After being abandoned, the dog ran straight into the roadway and was struck.
WKTV
Compactor catches fire at Herkimer-Oneida Solid Waste Authority
UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters in Utica have been working to put out a fire inside a compactor at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority for more than three hours. The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. and that portion of Leland Avenue is still closed to traffic. The crews had...
WKTV
Local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements
Three local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements after two key federal programs were preserved in the spending bill that passed at the end of 2022. The Low-Volume Hospital Program and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Program help support hospitals in rural and underserved communities where there is a higher percentage of patients on Medicare.
