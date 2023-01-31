ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Family Art Program at Rome YMCA to begin Feb. 6

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome YMCA and E-98 Art Studio have partnered to create a Family Art Program for kids ages six to 18, that will start on Feb. 6 at the Rome YMCA. Two-hour classes will be offered from 5-7 p.m. each week for a four-week period. Classes will include subjects such as drawing, charcoal and painting. Classes will take place, each Monday through Feb. 27.
YMCA of Greater Tri-Valley offering Vacation Fun Club during upcoming school break

The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be offering a daily enrichment program during the upcoming school vacation for children in kindergarten through age 12. Registration is now open for YMCA Vacation Fun Club in Oneida, Rome and Whitesboro. The club will be open from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. for students from any school district. Registration can be done online. Students can enjoy arts and crafts, physical fitness, science, character development, outdoor play and more.
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
MVCC Anime Club seeking participants for April convention

UTICA, N.Y. -- The MVCC Anime Club is seeking panelists, vendors and artists for its Taka-Con, a convention for fans of anime, comics and gaming, set for Apr. 22. The event will have much to enjoy, including panels, workshops, cosplay, games, vendors, and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Alumni College Center and Wilcox Hall. But in order to have that fun the club needs some help.
Bassett Medical Center welcomes 10 Columbia students for clinical education

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Medical Center announced Wednesday that 10 students comprising the Columbia-Bassett Medical School Program Class of 2025, will be coming to the center for the clinical portion of their education. Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons has had a partnership with Bassett since 1947. They expanded...
Sponsor helps kicks off Empire State Winter Games with torch relay

ONEIDA, N.Y. – In honor of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games, Community Bank, the event's title sponsor, is holding an Olympic-style torch relay throughout its various branches. On Wednesday, the torch was welcomed at the Oneida branch on Main Street by students from Oneida High School and North...
More communities take part in Hometown Heroes banner program

The Mohawk Valley Hometown Heroes banner program is expanding to Rome, New Hartford and Whitesboro. Hometown Heroes banner program expanding to include Rome, New Hartford, Whitesboro. The Mohawk Valley Hometown Heroes banner program was so successful in Utica, it’s now expanding to other areas, including Rome, New Hartford and Whitesboro....
HAPPENING NOW: Robbery reported at Adirondack Bank in Utica

UTICA — The Utica Police Department is on the scene of a reported robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street this morning. Authorities said they received an alarm from the bank at 9:33 a.m. for a possible robbery. Authorities said a suspect fled the bank with possible stolen loot.
Utica University soccer player partners with Dunkins' student-athlete program

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin' celebrated its collegiate name, image and likeness partnership with Utica University soccer player, Julianna Beaulieu, at its Mohawk Street location on Wednesday. Beaulieu is a junior forward at Utica University and a member of Team Dunkin’, the brand’s recruiting class of 31 exceptional student-athletes.
Herkimer BOCES students create chess sets for fundraiser

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students in the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Advanced Manufacturing program have been creating chess sets with the Haas Automation computer numerical control lathe program to sell as a fundraiser. Students are using the machine to create the chess pieces themselves, and create the tools and fixtures they are using...
Compactor catches fire at Herkimer-Oneida Solid Waste Authority

UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters in Utica have been working to put out a fire inside a compactor at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority for more than three hours. The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. and that portion of Leland Avenue is still closed to traffic. The crews had...
Local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements

Three local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements after two key federal programs were preserved in the spending bill that passed at the end of 2022. The Low-Volume Hospital Program and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Program help support hospitals in rural and underserved communities where there is a higher percentage of patients on Medicare.
