Omaha, NE

Riverfront Luminarium serious about making science accessible for all

Silva Raker shows off the stellated icosahedron structure above the Kiewit Luminarium’s front entrance, the tricky name of the unusual geometric shape rolling off her tongue as easily as the word cat. The Luminarium CEO points to the windows offering vistas of the Missouri River, talking of how the...
OMAHA, NE
Officials: Year-long sheriff’s deputy shortage disappointing

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has not been fully staffed for the past 12 months, with a shortage of three full-time deputies that has flummoxed department officials. Dodge County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Robert “Bob” Reynolds said the three open deputy positions have not been able to be filled due to no candidates being forwarded to the department from the Dodge County Merit Commission, a committee of local officials who screen sheriff’s deputy candidates.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
'Jeopardy!' co-host to headline Nebraska Science Festival

OMAHA -- This man, dubbed the greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time, will headline the Nebraska Science Festival. Jennings, a standout player-turned-co-host of the quiz show, will headline the annual festival with a presentation April 6. He will present “Artificial Intelligence: Are Humans in Jeopardy?” The presentation is free but requires a reserved ticket.
OMAHA, NE

