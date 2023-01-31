The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has not been fully staffed for the past 12 months, with a shortage of three full-time deputies that has flummoxed department officials. Dodge County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Robert “Bob” Reynolds said the three open deputy positions have not been able to be filled due to no candidates being forwarded to the department from the Dodge County Merit Commission, a committee of local officials who screen sheriff’s deputy candidates.

DODGE COUNTY, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO