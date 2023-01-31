STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Monday, February 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Jane M. DelSignore, 56, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon, February 1. Jane was so brave during her battle with cancer. She stayed extremely positive throughout and was an inspiration to us all.

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO