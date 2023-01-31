Read full article on original website
Jeffrey A. Sprouse, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Sprouse 60, of Weedsport, New York passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse New York, after a long courageous battle with Cancer. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 29, 1962, the son of Charles and JoAnne...
Patricia J. “Patty” Pastore, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. “Patty” Pastore, 66, passed away at 10:21 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness. Patty was born November 14, 1956 in Salem, a daughter of the late Paul “Rusty” Barnes and Jean (Scott)...
Gordon R. “Gordie” Trimm, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon R. “Gordie” Trimm, 71, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Lisbon Continuing Health Center. Gordon was born on August 3, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Samuel and Ethel (Burrier) Trimm. Gordon was a graduate in 1969 from West...
Doris Lee Simon, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Doris Lee Simon, age 78, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 28, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Katherine (Spencer) and Ernest Poling. Doris was a 1962 graduate of Andover High School. She was a nursing assistant for...
Theresa L. Kaszowski, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa L. Kaszowski, 61, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Theresa was born on August 24, 1961 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of George Cushing and Carol (Lutz) Butcher. She retired from the United States Air Force. After retirement, she primarily...
Gregory Scudday Roussel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Scudday Roussel, 77, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gregory was born August 5, 1945, in Joplin, Missouri, a son of the late Michael and Anna Petrisko Nikolich and came to the Youngstown area in 1972. He...
Jane M. DelSignore, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Monday, February 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Jane M. DelSignore, 56, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon, February 1. Jane was so brave during her battle with cancer. She stayed extremely positive throughout and was an inspiration to us all.
Robert John Durkin, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Durkin, 92, a longtime resident of Austintown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2023. Death followed a series of hospitalizations for heart and breathing problems. He was the youngest of eight children born to Catherine and John Durkin of Youngstown. All are now deceased.
Hartley Owens, Jr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hartley Owens, Jr., of Campbell, Ohio, passed away into his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 92. He was born May 25, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Hartley Owens, Sr. and Mary (Peoples) Owens. He leaves behind his...
Garrett C. Williams, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett C. Williams, age 17, passed away peacefully in his mom’s arms on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born on October 20, 2005, in Warren, to his loving parents, Chris and Kate Williams. As a child Garrett loved going on vacations and being...
Pamela Kay Capraruolo, East Liverpool, Ohio
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Pamela Kay Capraruolo, 71, on the evening of Saturday, January 28, 2028. Pam was born to her late parents, Dorothy and Robert Hillyard, December 27, 1951, in Columbiana County. Pam grew up in East Liverpool and graduated as a Potter from East Liverpool High School in 1970. Pam knew the importance of education as she broadened her horizons at Youngstown State University.
Martha Guzaliak, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Guzaliak, 98, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Antonine Village where she made her home, following a long and fulfilling life. Martha was born November 22, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Louis Guzaliak and Katherine Kinnick Guzaliak and...
Deborah “Deb” Bowling-Nesbitt, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Ann Whitlow was a force to be reckoned with. And oh yeah, it’s Deb by the way, unless you want her to roll her eyes at you. Hard. Which she did to many a nurse at St E’s who dared to utter her full name.
Audrey Hallochak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Hallochak, 65, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, due to complications from her third bout with cancer. Audrey was born March 19, 1957, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Louise Bayer Hallochak and was raised in Youngstown...
Florence J. Galida, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence J. Galida, 88, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Florence was born in Campbell on July 29, 1934 the daughter of Michael J. and Anna (Solic) Katula and was a lifelong area resident. Florence was...
Shirley J. Crump, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Crump, 92, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine. She was born on December 10, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Jonathan and Clara Vlock Fesler. No services will be held.
Janet L. Olson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Olson, 82, passed away unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center after taking ill at home. Janet was born May 14, 1940 in Mexico, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Alex and Mary...
Amber Lynette (Fusco) Pagan, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Amber Lynette (Fusco) Pagan of Campbell on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the age of 52. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1970 to Charles and Anita (Thompson)...
Paul “Bunky” K. Burke, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Bunky” K. Burke passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Assumption Village surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 30, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William H. and Elsie J. Anderson Burke,...
Sally J. Mazzocco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally J. Mazzocco, 84, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Friday evening, January 27, 2023, with her husband of 67 years and her five children by her side. Mrs. Mazzocco’s achievements throughout her life were many but she would say her greatest were being a wife...
