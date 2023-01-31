A Tulsa man has been arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses between September and January, police say. According to Tulsa Police Kenneth Wayne Barnett, was pulled over Thursday night for a traffic violation. Officers noticed that the car Barnett was driving matched the description of the vehicle used in several of the burglaries. Officers took Barnett into custody for questioning. During that time, police say Barnett confessed to detectives that he was the burglary suspect. He has been arrested on six complaints of 2nd Degree Burglary.

