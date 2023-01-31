Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for multiple local burglaries
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police announced they arrested a man suspected of multiple Tulsa burglaries. A Crime Stoppers tip later identified the suspect as Kenneth Barnett. According to police, the suspect admitted to breaking into several businesses between September 2022 and January 2023. Within this time, these local businesses...
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Several Businesses
A Tulsa man has been arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses between September and January, police say. According to Tulsa Police Kenneth Wayne Barnett, was pulled over Thursday night for a traffic violation. Officers noticed that the car Barnett was driving matched the description of the vehicle used in several of the burglaries. Officers took Barnett into custody for questioning. During that time, police say Barnett confessed to detectives that he was the burglary suspect. He has been arrested on six complaints of 2nd Degree Burglary.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police looking for gargoyle-throwing brewery burglar
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a burglary suspect after a local brewery had a gargoyle statue thrown through its window. FOX23 was given security footage showing a burglar breaking into Tulsa’s Renaissance Brewery near 12th and Lewis on Wednesday night. In the video, the burglar...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: man in recovery after being stabbed by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a man is recovering after he was stabbed Thursday night. Police said the victim was found at a restaurant parking lot near East 21st and South Sheridan. According to officers on the scene, a woman told police her boyfriend was stabbed in his...
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect found in the attic hiding from Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police found a man wanted on a warrant hiding in an attic on Wednesday. Jerry Strook was at a home on 78th East Ave and was speaking to officers from inside and told police to go away, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Grand Larceny Charge
Clark Alan Boone was seen in Washington County Court this Friday on charges alleging grand larceny and driving with license revoked. According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the area of Herrick and Virginia in Bartlesville and made a traffic stop on a red truck heading south that was pulling a camper that had been reported stolen.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at gas station
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at a gas station in midtown Tulsa, according to TPD. TPD said at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 they were called to a gas station near E. 11th St. and S. Utica Ave. because a man was throwing wine bottles around the store and assaulting people.
KOCO
Woman, dog stabbed during Stillwater attack
STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman and dog were stabbed in an attack this week in Stillwater. Kiauna Franklin was moved to the ICU after being stabbed in her throat and her chest, according to her mother Christine Jones. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. "This...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
New TruNarc technology helps TCSO deputies identify drugs in quicker, safer way amid fentanyl crisis
TULSA, Okla. — The TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer is one of the newest pieces of technology at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). The portable device uses a laser to scan a substance and identify it out of hundreds of narcotics, stimulants and depressants. TCSO has three of the TruNarc systems; one primarily for patrol officers, one for detectives for tasks like executing search warrants, and a third at the Tulsa County Jail.
KOKI FOX 23
Teenage girl arrested in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow 16-year-old
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police confirmed a suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Dacari Green. On the morning of Jan. 24, Dacari was found lying in the road in front of his home due to a gunshot wound to the shoulder. FOX23 previously...
okcfox.com
Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
KOKI FOX 23
Family, friends of victim of Broken Arrow deadly crash remember her work ethic
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Gloria Voss, 80, was known by her family and friends for helping people – working as a caretaker for clients well into her 70s. KC Schalliol is Voss’ grandson. He said Voss and 75-year-old Marji Cowles were best friends for 40 years and that on the night of the crash, they were coming home from a cleaning job at an auto parts office that they have done every Tuesday night for years.
1600kush.com
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
okcfox.com
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
KOKI FOX 23
GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow police investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a deadly crash involving three cars. BAPD said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near East 61st Street South and South Lynn Lane Road. Police said a truck was driving south on Lynn Lane...
Man sentenced for 2017 Claremore murder with machete
A defendant was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 murder of a man in Claremore.
Two teenagers are okay after truck slides off Tulsa parking structure
TFD says they found a red, 1990′s Ford F-150 pickup truck on its nose with its back wheels still up on the second story of the parking structure.
FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa
Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions.
