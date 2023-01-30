The owner of I Heart Mac & Cheese in downtown Palm Springs has filed a vandalism report with police following an incident early Sunday morning.

News Channel 3 obtained security camera footage from the restaurant which shows a man and a woman pushing drinking glasses off of a counter, which sent paper confetti and broken glass down onto food on the counter below.

The woman was also captured on video as she threw canned drinks at some staff. Both suspects left the restaurant moments after the incident was captured on camera.

“We had some irate and very angry customers because they were told they would have to wait a little bit longer because we were very busy. So instead of being understanding, they decided to solve it with anger,” said Hayley Grulke, manager at I Heart Mac & Cheese.

Bryan said nobody was injured, but the incident caused around $3,000 worth of damage, since restaurant staff had to throw out all of the inventory prepped for sale and any affected food stored in the refrigerator underneath the counter where broken glass may have fallen.

A spokesman from the Palm Springs Police Department said the officer who handled the case is still trying to determine the monetary loss related to the incident.

The post Police investigate vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ .