Routt County United Way accepting grant applications

Steamboat Pilot & Today
New need-based tuition grants available for Routt and Moffat grads thanks to a Steamboat couple
A new grant program that provides needs-based scholarships to high school graduates in Routt and Moffat counties — regardless of their graduation year — has launched. Applications began on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and will be accepted through May 1. The grants are also applicable to anyone who has lived in either county for five or more years.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Howelsen Hill users see opportunity to partner to meet future goals
A town hall among users of Howelsen Hill last week revealed areas where groups could partner to meet their future goals, as Steamboat Springs is set to study the capacity for development at the park over the next year. The meeting, hosted by City Council member Michael Buccino, featured users...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Child care facility in partnership with CDOT hopes to break ground next year
State and local officials hope a new child care and housing project could break ground next year, though there are several steps that still need to fall into place. Through a partnership between Routt County, Steamboat Springs and the Colorado Department of Transportation, the facility would add additional child care spaces and housing dedicated for snowplow drivers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $9.3M from Jan. 27-Feb. 2
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $9.3 million across 14 sales for the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2. Property Description: 846-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 34, Building E at West Condominium. Last sold for $195,000 in 2005. 56265 Zirkel View Lane. Seller: Geoffrey McFarlane. Buyer: Christian P....
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Jan. 24-30
1:34 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle on the 3100 block of Laurel Lane. 6:00 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported trespass on the 4500 block of Four Seasons Way. 11:33 p.m. — Both the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Report the whumpf: State of the Snowpack stresses preparation, safety, observations
“No friends on a powder day is BS,” Kent Vertrees told the crowd at the close of the State of the Snowpack event Saturday evening, Jan. 28, at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The master of ceremonies at the educational, fundraiser and memorial event did not use the acronym BS during the sometimes-emotional evening. Vertrees, the master of chaos at Steamboat Powdercats, reiterated this week in a family friendlier version, “There are many friends on a powder day.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
West Acres Mobile Home Park residents face 50% increase in lot rent
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 to correct the spelling of Charley Williams’ name. Residents at West Acres Mobile Home Park on the west side of Steamboat Springs are facing a nearly 50% increase in lot rent that is set to take effect April 1.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
13th Street in Steamboat to close for six days
As crews work to repair a sewer break, 13th Street in downtown Steamboat Springs will be closed from Friday, Feb. 2 through Wednesday, Feb. 8. Vehicles will detour via Shield Drive and the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge. “Unfortunately, we looked for a way to keep one-lane...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs to utilize Oak, Yampa streets for Winter Carnival traffic detours
Steamboat Springs is implementing a new traffic detour plan during Winter Carnival street events from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 and 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12. The changes aim to better serve U.S. Highway 40 through traffic, enhance emergency access and improve traffic circulation, according to a news release from the city.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Search and Rescue saves 7 snowmobilers in 19-hour mission
In the middle of the night amid heavy snowfall last weekend, Routt County Search and Rescue embarked on “one of the most physically difficult missions” that Search and Rescue President Jay Bowman has seen in 10-plus years. The harrowing rescue of seven snowmobilers who weren’t prepared to spend...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two wolves collared in northern Colorado after GPS devices stopped working last year
After previously placed collars stopped working last year, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife have put new GPS tracking devices on two wolves in North Park near Walden, including one that was captured two years ago. Three wolves in the North Park pack had collars at one point — two...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
How to adventure under the full moon in Steamboat Springs this winter
On Sunday, Feb. 5, a full moon will illuminate the Yampa Valley. There is no better place to enjoy the full moon than a snow covered Steamboat Springs. Many area organizations plan events to take advantage of the bright evening. Here are a few ways to move in and out of the beams of the Snow Moon in February, or the Worm Moon in March.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat photographer creates his own artistic flair by embracing age-old process
Stepping into photographer Ryan Scheer’s Downhill Plaza studio in Steamboat Springs is a little like stepping back in time. The hooks on the walls are filled with classic cameras hanging by the straps, a small shelf above his desk is lined with a variety of vintage western toys that he uses in the dioramas he photographs and in the corner a bright retro-looking refrigerator with a 1960s flair is filled with beverages.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
All eyes on Denver: Local wrestlers compete at Steamboat Tri Dual, prepare for state competition
As the regular season comes to a close, Routt County high school wrestling teams assembled to compete at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The two visiting teams kicked off the night, with Hayden getting the better of Soroco in a 69-6 victory. Though Soroco lost both its...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Minus 21 degree temps in Steamboat on Tuesday were bitter but not close to record
Temperatures dropped to a bitter minus 21 degrees at the Steamboat Springs Airport early Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, but that isn’t close to the record for that day in the Yampa Valley. The same date in 1979 saw minus 34 degrees in Steamboat, according to historical data from the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former SSWSC skier Jaelin Kauf earns first World Cup podium of the season
At the halfway point of the World Cup season, former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Jaelin Kauf earned her first podium finish of the season at Val St. Come, Canada, on Friday, Jan. 27. The moguls star steamrolled her way through qualifying with the fastest overall time, and fourth-best...
