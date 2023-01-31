ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

95.7 KEZJ

Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
IDAHO STATE
KUOW

Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
WASHINGTON STATE
KOOL 96.5

8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst

Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Report Lists Idaho Among Most Prosperous States In Country

Prosperity is a measurement of wealth and success. A recent report grouped Idaho among the most affluent states in the country, which might actually have a lot to do with the wave of people that have been leaving their birth states for greener pastures in recent years. In my line...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho gas prices fly past the national average

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is back above the national average after spending about ten days below it. The average price in the Gem State is $3.52 per gallon, eight cents more than a week ago and a month ago. The national average currently sits at $3.50 per gallon, two cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Weekend Meal Delivery for Seniors to Start Again in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Weekend food deliveries in the Magic Valley will return thanks to a donation from the local hospital and Idaho insurance provide. The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging announced Saturday and Sunday meal deliveries will start again thanks to a donation of $32,760 from St. Luke's Health System and Select Health insurance. The weekend service had to be cut back to five days a week to about 175 in Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Fall counties. The Office on Aging had to suspend weekend deliveries in November last year because of budget constraints, costs, and high demand. The donation will allow meals to be delivered on the weekends up to June 30, this year.
IDAHO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
BEND, OR
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
KTVB

Water rates may soon increase for Treasure Valley residents

BOISE, Idaho — Residents in the Treasure Valley may soon see an increase in their water bill, per the request of supplier, Veolia Water Idaho. According to a news release, Veolia Water submitted the request to increase rates due to "increased water expenses and costs associated with plant additions."
IDAHO STATE
