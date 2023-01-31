Read full article on original website
Drought levels look to be improving but not enough to get out of drought
All of Eastern Idaho is seeing precipitation above normal which is helping us to recover from our previous years of drought.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
KING-5
Power outages possible during strong winds expected Friday in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changes Friday as a frontal system brings widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The Seattle National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
KUOW
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest
January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst
Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
Report Lists Idaho Among Most Prosperous States In Country
Prosperity is a measurement of wealth and success. A recent report grouped Idaho among the most affluent states in the country, which might actually have a lot to do with the wave of people that have been leaving their birth states for greener pastures in recent years. In my line...
Post Register
Idaho gas prices fly past the national average
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is back above the national average after spending about ten days below it. The average price in the Gem State is $3.52 per gallon, eight cents more than a week ago and a month ago. The national average currently sits at $3.50 per gallon, two cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.
Made in Idaho: Meet the Boise couple brewing Idaho Kombucha
The husband and wife team behind Idaho Kombucha Co. ditched their previous day jobs to brew flavored fermented beverages in Boise full-time.
Idaho Wind Power Planners: Hear the Public Roar!
They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Weekend Meal Delivery for Seniors to Start Again in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Weekend food deliveries in the Magic Valley will return thanks to a donation from the local hospital and Idaho insurance provide. The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging announced Saturday and Sunday meal deliveries will start again thanks to a donation of $32,760 from St. Luke's Health System and Select Health insurance. The weekend service had to be cut back to five days a week to about 175 in Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Fall counties. The Office on Aging had to suspend weekend deliveries in November last year because of budget constraints, costs, and high demand. The donation will allow meals to be delivered on the weekends up to June 30, this year.
Idaho lawmakers begin bill to expand Idaho
The Idaho State Legislature began work on the Greater Idaho Bill in committee on Wednesday.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
eastidahonews.com
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
KTVB
Water rates may soon increase for Treasure Valley residents
BOISE, Idaho — Residents in the Treasure Valley may soon see an increase in their water bill, per the request of supplier, Veolia Water Idaho. According to a news release, Veolia Water submitted the request to increase rates due to "increased water expenses and costs associated with plant additions."
