Jury convicts Harrisburg man of repeatedly raping three Cumberland County juveniles
A Harrisburg man was convicted of several counts of sexual abuse this week, following a three-day trial in Cumberland County. Anthony Beckem Jr. is guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other sexual and violent assault charges, according to online court dockets. He was also convicted of three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
What happened to Tyre Nichols has made me ashamed | Opinion
We, the majority of American citizens, express outrage over the brutality with which the ruling classes of other countries treat their “lesser” citizenry. The sad truth is that we treat our “lesser” citizens in a similar manner. The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of...
Pa. police agencies keep tight lid on officer misconduct records
After the high-profile beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, local residents have raised concerns that police agencies in Pennsylvania basically police themselves for misconduct. Under Pa. law, police agencies are allowed to keep a tight lid on complaints, disciplinary action and use-of-force reports, making it nearly impossible for...
Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial
BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
Man who killed two Pa. women pleads guilty to another death
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man who previously admitted killing two women in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a Michigan woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III pleaded guilty in Calhoun County District Court to second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Ashley...
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
local21news.com
Gun pulled by Harrisburg councilman as he stops burglar; councilman speaks out
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Update: New details in the case of an armed Harrisburg City Councilman who stopped a would-be-burglar in the act. With a gun drawn, Councilman Ralph Rodriguez engaged the suspect early Saturday morning. Ring Doorbell video alerted Rodriguez to the potential burglar at his business, All...
WGAL
Harrisburg councilman has armed confrontation with would-be burglar
A Harrisburg councilman had an armed confrontation with a potential burglar at his nonprofit over the weekend, and it was caught on camera. Now Ralph Rodriguez is trying to help the young man after they connected through social media. Rodriguez said he's trying to create a positive outcome to the...
iheart.com
Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster
Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- An actress on HBO's "Euphoria" is charged with stealing a 28-dollar blouse from a store in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police say surveillance footage shows Elise Jones taking a Moda-brand blouse from a dressing room at the "Jenny and the Clowder" shop in December. Jones also goes by the name "Chloe Cherry" and is listed that way in the show's credits. An employee told police the woman paid for other items using a credit card. Jones admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer, according to the complaint but her agent says there was simply a misunderstanding with the charge. The 27-year-old is charged with a single count of retail theft, a misdemeanor. Jones is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 1st.
WGAL
SERT Team serves warrant at home in Lancaster County
SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A SERT team served a warrant Friday morning at a home in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a house on James Street and South Avenue in Landisville, which is in East Hempfield Township. There were numerous officers at the scene, including two...
Harrisburg man will serve 7-14 years after pleading guilty to robbery of Carlisle Speedway store in 2022
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a clerk during the robbery of a Carlisle convenience store in 2022. James Allen Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and robbery in connection to the incident, which occurred on May 5, 2022, at a Speedway store on High Street.
MDJ Sonya McKnight to serve 10 more days of unpaid suspension, probation on ethics violation
A year and a half after Harrisburg Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight was acquitted of criminal charges filed against her for obstructing a traffic stop involving her son, the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline issued sanctions for the ethics violations she committed that night. McKnight was accused of tampering with...
Man charged with harassing police officer
Northumberland, Pa. — A local pastor ingored warnings from a police officer, and allegedly continued to call and harrass that officer, which eventually led to charges. Calls to the Northumberland Police Station began when Matthew Joseph Fischl, 49, and his ex-girlfriend both reported harassment at approximately 2:31 a.m. on Dec. 31. Due to the fact neither would budge on who was harassing who, Northumberland Police Officer Edward Cope said both...
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
YAHOO!
Man who shot Harrisburg principal accepts plea deal in rape case
The man responsible for shooting his principal in Harrisburg in 2015, recently accepted a plea agreement that dismissed counts of rape in exchange for a conviction of simple domestic assault. Mason Buhl, now 23, pleaded nolo contendere to the count of simple domestic assault before the case headed to a...
Police continue search for 2 central Pa. girls missing nearly 3 years
The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.
Chambersburg Man Arrested With Possession With Intent to Deliver
On January 31, 2023 the Chambersburg Police Department, along with the Franklin County Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at 162 Kennedy St, Apt. B, after conducting an investigation stemming from citizen complaints about possible drug activity at that residence. As a result of the search warrant, narcotics and...
WGAL
Man charged in shooting in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
