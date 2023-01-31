ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘With the intent to kill’: 2 men charged in frightening attempted smoke shop robbery; Watch video here

By Scott R. Axelrod
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘I’m a good guy,’ man who allegedly opened fire in smoke shop on Staten Island says in bizarre court appearance

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The alleged gunman in an attempted commercial robbery-turned shots fired incident made a bizarre appearance Monday in Criminal Court, St. George. James Christian, 51, of the 100 block of Richmond Terrace in St. George, is facing a litany of charges that includes two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and attempted robbery in connection with a Jan. 22 stickup inside a Great Kills convenience store and smoke shop.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust

LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
LINDEN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Man, woman charged in Staten Island drug raid; 3 guns, 10 phones, several kitchen items with drug residue seized, NYPD says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An at-home business authorities say specialized in dealing illegal narcotics was raided last month by police, following a series of undercover buys in the same neighborhood. Two defendants, a man and a woman, were arrested Jan. 5 inside their Mariners Harbor apartment, charged with several...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Girl, 12, reported missing on Staten Island, NYPD says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. leaving her home in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets

BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn teen’s shooting death

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 16-year-old alleged killer on Wednesday, months after he allegedly shot another teen in Brooklyn, officials said. The suspect, who has not been named because of his age, was taken into custody on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He allegedly fatally shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island robbery defendant refuses to attend his own trial unless mom is there

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone was present Wednesday for the first day of trial in a Dec. 19, 2021 armed-robbery case — except the man facing charges. Marcel Pridgen, 51, was indicted in January of last year by a grand jury on counts of first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, menacing and several others, stemming from the harrowing ordeal inside a Speedway Gas Station on the 2100 block of Forest Avenue in his Mariners Harbor community.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Officer struck, hurt by sedan when suspect allegedly flees from car stop on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer was struck and injured by a car in the vicinity of Forest Avenue on Tuesday night. The incident began around 10 p.m. when officers attempted to conduct a car stop in the vicinity of Forest Avenue and Willowbook Road in Port Richmond Center, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and emergency radio communications.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: $100K in watches stolen in Staten Island Mall jewelry store smash-and-grab

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of men snatched multiple watches from a Staten Island Mall jewelry store Wednesday evening after smashing a glass display at the location. A 63-year-old man told police he witnessed an individual break the glass window at the front of the store just before 7 p.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy