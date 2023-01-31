‘With the intent to kill’: 2 men charged in frightening attempted smoke shop robbery; Watch video here

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Related
‘I’m a good guy,’ man who allegedly opened fire in smoke shop on Staten Island says in bizarre court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The alleged gunman in an attempted commercial robbery-turned shots fired incident made a bizarre appearance Monday in Criminal Court, St. George. James Christian, 51, of the 100 block of Richmond Terrace in St. George, is facing a litany of charges that includes two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and attempted robbery in connection with a Jan. 22 stickup inside a Great Kills convenience store and smoke shop.
Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust
LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, woman charged in Staten Island drug raid; 3 guns, 10 phones, several kitchen items with drug residue seized, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An at-home business authorities say specialized in dealing illegal narcotics was raided last month by police, following a series of undercover buys in the same neighborhood. Two defendants, a man and a woman, were arrested Jan. 5 inside their Mariners Harbor apartment, charged with several...
Man, 27, charged for assault during arrest after traffic stop on Long Island
Officials arrested a man for an assault that occurred during an arrest following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Long Island, authorities said.
Girl, 12, reported missing on Staten Island, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. leaving her home in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
NYPD: 3 suspects sought in South Beach robbery; 19-year-old male injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have released new details into a robbery at a South Beach smoke shop that happened Tuesday evening, the latest in a number smoke shop robberies in the borough in recent weeks. Officers responded to a call of a robbery at Arrochar Smoke Shop &...
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
N.J. police investigate shooting death of councilwoman in nearby Sayreville; Neighbors heard at least 6 shots, per reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New details in the shooting death of a New Jersey councilwoman in a New Jersey community just south of the Outerbridge Crossing have surfaced, according to media reports. Neighbors say they heard six shots ring out Wednesday night. Eunice Dwumfour was an elected official in...
Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn teen’s shooting death
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 16-year-old alleged killer on Wednesday, months after he allegedly shot another teen in Brooklyn, officials said. The suspect, who has not been named because of his age, was taken into custody on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He allegedly fatally shot […]
Staten Island robbery defendant refuses to attend his own trial unless mom is there
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone was present Wednesday for the first day of trial in a Dec. 19, 2021 armed-robbery case — except the man facing charges. Marcel Pridgen, 51, was indicted in January of last year by a grand jury on counts of first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, menacing and several others, stemming from the harrowing ordeal inside a Speedway Gas Station on the 2100 block of Forest Avenue in his Mariners Harbor community.
Death of woman, 43, found badly decomposed in Brooklyn apartment deemed homicide
The death of a 43-year-old woman found weeks later in her Brooklyn apartment was deemed a homicide, authorities announced Thursday.
NYPD: Officer struck, hurt by sedan when suspect allegedly flees from car stop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer was struck and injured by a car in the vicinity of Forest Avenue on Tuesday night. The incident began around 10 p.m. when officers attempted to conduct a car stop in the vicinity of Forest Avenue and Willowbook Road in Port Richmond Center, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and emergency radio communications.
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead in SUV outside her home: Police
Police say they found Eunice Dwumfour inside her SUV outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
NYPD: $100K in watches stolen in Staten Island Mall jewelry store smash-and-grab
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of men snatched multiple watches from a Staten Island Mall jewelry store Wednesday evening after smashing a glass display at the location. A 63-year-old man told police he witnessed an individual break the glass window at the front of the store just before 7 p.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Police believe suspect in Brooklyn shooting of boy, 12, didn’t realize bullet was in gun chamber: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child likely accidentally shot a 12-year-old boy in a Brooklyn building lobby on Tuesday night, police said. The victim was one of eight to 12 kids hanging out inside a building lobby in the 300 block of Bristol Street in Brownsville, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. “Based on […]
‘The Wanderers’ visit site of growing memorials to teens killed in Hylan Boulevard crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Three teens died horrifically in a crash on Hylan Boulevard just over six months ago. And two growing roadside memorials show that the crash victims have not been forgotten.
Body found in BK living room after report of foul odor; woman’s death deemed a homicide
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 43-year-old woman whose body was found inside a Brooklyn apartment after a foul odor was reported died of compression to her neck, officials said Thursday. Tamara Graham’s body was found in her Troy Avenue home on Dec. 15. Her death was later deemed a homicide. Graham was unconscious and […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 3