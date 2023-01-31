That's most likely from builders of wind turbines using sonar to search for solid footings to form the caissons . Very high probability that the increase in sound waves are killing the whales. This should be studied before the "eco-friendly" turbines are built.
WTF ARE THEY DOING Off the coast that they are killing the best of our sea mammals! Fed must investigate .
This is what going green is going to cost us. These poor whales did nothing to anyone yet the so called climate activist and going green Murphy with the sonic mapping of the sea floor is causing these deaths. Messing with the ocean ecosystem will be a travesty that we wont be able to fix.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Related
Whale found dead on Long Island beach likely died after vessel strike: NOAA
Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
Dead whale discovered on Long Island beach
New Animal Workshop on Staten Island Honors 9-year-old who Died Saving His Pets
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
Explore this magnificent castle in NJ that once housed a cult
OMG! – Steering wheel pops off Tesla in Woodbridge, NJ
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
Rejecting plan to demolish Catholic church was legal, N.J. officials say in response to lawsuit
Six Flags amusement park searched mom, daughter who were wearing hijabs, revoked their membership, suit says
The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found
Hey, NJ: Hope you’re thankful for opossums in your yard
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
Eye Drops Laced With Drug-resistant Bacteria in New York and New Jersey Have Caused at Least One Death and Numerous Blindnesses.
Flu activity in New Jersey is nose diving — but there’s a warning
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 34