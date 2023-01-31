ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 34

Bob Almendinger
3d ago

That's most likely from builders of wind turbines using sonar to search for solid footings to form the caissons . Very high probability that the increase in sound waves are killing the whales. This should be studied before the "eco-friendly" turbines are built.

Reply(4)
13
Frank Garcia White
3d ago

WTF ARE THEY DOING Off the coast that they are killing the best of our sea mammals! Fed must investigate .

Reply(2)
12
guest57
3d ago

This is what going green is going to cost us. These poor whales did nothing to anyone yet the so called climate activist and going green Murphy with the sonic mapping of the sea floor is causing these deaths. Messing with the ocean ecosystem will be a travesty that we wont be able to fix.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Staten Island Parent

Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!

It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dead whale discovered on Long Island beach

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Calls to halt off-shore wind activity are growing louder with the death of two more whales in the past two days. The latest washed ashore on Lido Beach in Nassau county.Another giant of the deep found dead on dry land. The enormity of the male humpback dwarfed man and created a seaside spectacle. "It was going to be a very interesting sight, and I kept asking 'Can we go see the whale, can we go see the whale," said 9-year-old Liam Magee. Folks flocked to Lido Beach to catch a glimpse - take pictures of the whale - even snap...
LIDO BEACH, NY
Staten Island Parent

New Animal Workshop on Staten Island Honors 9-year-old who Died Saving His Pets

There is a new animal workshop on Staten Island for fourth graders that emphasizes fostering healthy relationships with pets and the importance of pet adoption.  The workshop, called Pet Talk, honors Tommy Monahan, a brave 9-year-old boy who lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire trying to save his pets in 2007. His […] The post New Animal Workshop on Staten Island Honors 9-year-old who Died Saving His Pets appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Hey, NJ: Hope you’re thankful for opossums in your yard

They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy