NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Jets will go ‘all out’ to trade for Packers’ Aaron Rodgers
Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports that buzz at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. has the New York Jets ready to make a run at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, one source said that general manager Joe Douglas is admitting to people in the league...
Here's what Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, said after his retirement
Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, commented on the former New England Patriots quarterback’s retirement on Wednesday, after the seven-time Super Bowl champion uploaded a video announcing he was walking away from football “for good.”. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,”...
Super Bowl 57 first quarter leader prop bet odds & predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The build up to the Super Bowl is one of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans across the country....
Why are ex-Giants Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, Shaun O’Hara wearing bunny pajamas?
Five former professional football players were photographed together wearing bunny pajamas and bunny ears. Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, Shaun O’Hara, Brian Westbrook and Emmanuel Sanders all suited up in their bunny outfits as part of a campaign for The Children’s Place. Want to bet on the NFL?. Manning,...
Ex-Mets catcher in war of words with Cy Young contender
Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah has taken to Twitter to share his issue with MLB Network’s Anthony Recker. Here’s what happened: Recker was asked on Wednesday’s “MLB Tonight” which starter under 30 he’d want to start a franchise with. He picked Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie, and then specifically explained why he did not pick Manoah. Per Yardbarker: “Alek Manoah, I love you, Alek. Just show me you’re willing to put a bit more time in the gym and that you’re going to be there consistently for a bit longer. I still love you.”
