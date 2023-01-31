ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Mets catcher in war of words with Cy Young contender

Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah has taken to Twitter to share his issue with MLB Network’s Anthony Recker. Here’s what happened: Recker was asked on Wednesday’s “MLB Tonight” which starter under 30 he’d want to start a franchise with. He picked Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie, and then specifically explained why he did not pick Manoah. Per Yardbarker: “Alek Manoah, I love you, Alek. Just show me you’re willing to put a bit more time in the gym and that you’re going to be there consistently for a bit longer. I still love you.”
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy