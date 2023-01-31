Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
No, Dragon Ball Wasn't Actually Bulma's First Anime
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its legacy continues to grow by the day. Goku and Vegeta have woven a wild tale during their tenure that fans are exploring to this day. Of course, the show's popularity means new fans are coming to Dragon Ball in droves, so some of the anime's wildest history can be overlooked. But right now, it seems the conversation about Bulma and her shocking anime debut has taken over the fandom.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Depicts Sasuke Retsuden's Power Couple
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is prepping to follow its source material from the manga once again, as the Code Arc will begin later this month and see Team 7 fighting against the right-hand man to Jigen who is looking for revenge following the death of his master. Before then, the anime will finish Sasuke Retsuden, the side story that takes place during the era before Boruto Uzumaki took center stage and gives us some major moments in the couple's history that hadn't been told in the Shonen's past.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Unites The Anime's Deadly Siblings
Spy x Family easily earned its place as one of the biggest new anime to hit the scene last year, introducing fans to the trio that is Loid, Yor, and Anya as they attempt to keep their secrets safe from the world, as well as from one another. The trio wasn't the only ones who were hiding some big secrets, as the Twilight Princess's brother, Yuri, had to hide his profession as well as an interrogator for the state, with two cosplayers bringing back the deadly siblings.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
ComicBook
DCU Theory: Superman Legacy & Brave and the Bold Are Setting Up A Super Sons Crossover
DC fans are buzzing like crazy after the DC Studios presentation this week, which revealed the first five films and five TV series that will constitute the first half of DC Universe Chapter One. Right at the top of the list are the next Superman and Batman reboot films, Superman: Legacy, and The Brave and the Bold.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon's Casting Director Explains How They Searched For Young Rhaenyra
The first season of Game of Thrones' spin-off series, House of the Dragon, was released by HBO last year and the show recently took home the Golden Award award for Best Drama Series. The show stars Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, but they were not the first actor to take on the role. In the earlier episodes, young Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. The new book, House of the Dragon: Inside the Creation of a Targaryen Dynasty, details some of the casting that went into the show, including how Alcock landed the role.
ComicBook
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
ComicBook
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
ComicBook
The Flash Confirms 3 Major Characters Returning for Final Season
The epic final season of The Flash just got bigger. This afternoon, The CW announced that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will all be returning for the final season of The Flash. That means appearances by Eddie Thawne, the Reverse-Flash, and XS, the daughter of Barry and Iris. Or...at least we assume it means that. With Dark Multiverse doppelganger The Red Death appearing as the season's villain, it's entirely possible these are alternate versions of the characters...with entirely new attitudes and agendas. At minimum, fans have speculated for years whether Eddie might be revived as a version of the villain Cobalt Blue.
ComicBook
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
ComicBook
The Power Trailer Released By Prime Video
The first look at Prime Video's next big genre series has officially arrived. Earlier this week, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for The Power, their star-studded adaptation of Naomi Alderman's novel of the same name. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides the first look at the series' unconventional world — one kickstarted by "The Day of the Girls", in which teenage girls are suddenly able to electrocute people with their fingertips, a hereditary and permanent power that has been kept dormant for generations. The teenage girls soon learn that they can awaken "The Power" in older women, leading to nearly every woman on Earth having the ability -- which can also easily hurt or kill others. This leads to a shift in gender and political dynamics throughout the world, which affects the series' cast of characters in wildly different ways.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Released
Hogwarts Legacy has just over a week left to go until it's fully out and playable, and ahead of that release, the game got its official launch trailer this week. It's got spells, creatures from the Harry Potter world, students participating in classes, and naturally, peril. The game itself is scheduled to be released on February 10th, though those who got certain special editions of the game will be able to play it a bit earlier.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has a New Streaming Home
If you watched the debut season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it got you craving a revisit of the Middle-earth trilogy that first brought the worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien to live-action, you can fire up Netflix to watch all three films in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In what will spark some lively debates, the versions of the films on the streamer are the theatrical releases as opposed to the extended editions, as fans have conflicted feelings on which cut is superior. For those who can't decide which is better, HBO Max offers both cuts of all three films on the platform.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 4 Introduces Melanie Lynskey's Character
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1.] "If I'm taking you with me, there's some rules you gotta follow," Joel (Pedro Pascal) told Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to end episode 3 of The Last of Us. Rule one: no bringing up Tess (Anna Torv), ever. Rule two: Ellie doesn't tell anyone about her Infected bite mark or her immunity to the Cordyceps infection. Rule three: "You do what I say when I say it." Those rules just might save her life when Joel and Ellie encounter Kathleen (Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey).
ComicBook
Nick Offerman Won't Play The Last of Us Because of Banjo-Kazooie
Nick Offerman's performance in The Last of Us Episode 3 has received universal praise, both from fans of the PlayStation 3 game, and those just now experiencing this world through the HBO series. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Offerman revealed that he has not played The Last of Us, and he actually hasn't played a video game in 25 years. Apparently, Offerman was a huge fan of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo 64, and found himself obsessed with the game. After completing Banjo-Kazooie, Offerman swore off playing other games, and hasn't gone back since!
ComicBook
Netflix Series Finally Bumps Wednesday From Top of Streaming Charts With Season 2 Debut
One recent Netflix hit has just been dethroned by another. According to newly-released Nielsen streaming numbers, the sophomore season of Ginny & Georgia has earned 2.52 billion minutes viewed in the first week of 2023, January 2nd-8th. Those numbers are especially impressive when you take into account that the new batch of episodes were only released on January 5th. This pushed the recent Netflix juggernaut Wednesday to the #3 spot in the rankings, with 1.03 billion minutes viewed in that week.
ComicBook
Pedro Pascal Got The Last of Us Call When He Was on Ambien and Forgot He Landed the Role
The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal recalled this week the story of him receiving the call that confirmed he'd gotten the role of Joel Miller in the HBO show, but he says it's a call he doesn't remember getting at all. According to the actor, he was on Ambien at the time to calm his nerves and help him get to sleep when the call came in, so he didn't even recall that he'd gotten the role until he woke up to congratulations reminding him.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Trunks Poll Declares a Winner
Following the big reveal of Warner Bros' upcoming DC Cinematic Universe slate, titled "Gods and Monsters", one of the biggest pieces of news was the reveal of a new solo Superman film that would release in 2025. Superman: Legacy is looking to bring Clark Kent back to his roots, creating a much kinder Man of Steel than the previous iteration we had seen in the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Recently, Gunn asked fans whether they wanted to see the new Superman wearing his traditional trunks and the filmmaker has his answer.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan Reveals Which of His Films He Thinks Is the Best
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has offered audiences a variety of compelling experiences over the years, exploring ghosts, aliens, and various other intense subjects, but in his mind, he considers his latest film, Knock at the Cabin, to be the best movie that he's made. Shyamalan himself notes that this answer sounds like he's merely trying to drum up good buzz for the experience, but with the film being inspired by Paul G. Tremblay's novel The Cabin at the End of the World, he clearly has to credit the source material with the themes it crafted and he was happy to bring to life. Knock at the Cabin lands in theaters on February 3rd.
