The 20 Best Things About Missoula Downtown
People talk about how much they love traveling. I mean, I've done my share of it and it's ok if you ask me. I just can't find much enthusiasm to blow all this money and go through the stress of transportation when I have everything I need in downtown Missoula. Here are the 20 best things about it:
If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site
The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Your Guide to Missoula Breweries for Delicious Refreshment
I think Montana has the best beer in the world, and no offense to the breweries from other Montana towns, I also think that's mostly thanks to Missoula. It's not enough for me to drink local, I drink hyperlocal. I consider any beer brewed more than 10 blocks from my apartment to be an import. That's only halfway a joke considering most of the beer I drink is brewed within a walking distance of where I'm sitting at this very moment. So speaking from experience, here's some great Missoula breweries to visit if you're in the mood to drink local:
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
Very High Traffic Desirable Missoula Plot Just Offered For Sale
Another very high-traffic plot of land has been offered for sale in Missoula, and for a cool two and a half million dollars, it could be yours. The aftermath of Covid in the local real estate market seems to keep digging away at our little mountain town. There has been so many local business and homes that have been bought and sold in the last few years that it's hard to keep track.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
When Will Texas Roadhouse Open in Missoula?
After years of rumors, the way is finally open for the acclaimed steak restaurant Texas Roadhouse in Western Montana. But you'll have to wait to tuck some steak or ribs. Probably until next year. The idea of luring Texas Roadhouse to set up shop in Missoula has been circulating for...
Fun Stuff for Singles to do in Missoula on Valentine’s Day 2023
So it's Valentine's day and you're single. Me too, and any attempt to tell you I'm cool with that will sound like pure cope. That's anti-single discrimination, I say! I can do what I want, when I want— at any moment free to follow my passions, unanchored by commitment and routine. Haters will say I'm trying to make myself feel better, nah I love this.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
10 Romantic Things to Do in Missoula Besides Going Out to Eat
Whether you love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, think the holiday is a capitalist scam, or find yourself somewhere in between, you may find yourself looking for something special to do with your significant other in the next two weeks. And if you’ve been attached for a while, going out to dinner, or buying flowers, chocolate, or jewelry might just feel a little cliché.
Les Claypool Coming To Montana With Fearless Flying Frogs. Yes!
Missoula has a healthy obsession with Les Claypool. The guy that doesn't really seem to fit into any genre is perfect for our little mountain town, and he's returning this summer. Les Claypool is such a talented, unique rocker that seems to be able to span any genre and crowd....
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
False Reports for Uncleared Snow Slow Missoula Crew Responses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The City of Missoula is asking for help after receiving many false reports for lack of cooperation in clearing city residential and commercial sidewalks. KGVO News spoke to Charmelle Owens, Missoula City Code Compliance Supervisor about the problem. The City is Getting False Reports About...
A Missoula Collaboration That Celebrates Beer and Filmmakers
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula is coming February 17th through the 26th with a full slate of amazing documentaries from around the world. Tickets for the event are on sale now. This year the film festival will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. Missoula Kettlehouse Brewing Company...
How Missoulian Are You? Play Our Bingo Now!
Let's settle this once and for all. We've poked the bear recently with questions about who qualifies or deserves to be called a "Missoulian" and the same goes for being considered a "Montanan" too. Some will tell you you're only a Montanan if you were born here. But if you...
Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last
The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
