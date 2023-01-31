ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Paramount Acquires ‘Memory Builds the Monument’ Doc for Black History Month Debut on BET (TV News Roundup)

By Julia MacCary, Katie Reul and Charna Flam
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHDqP_0kWkvDRF00

The NAACP Image Award-nominated film “ Memory Builds the Monument ” was acquired by Paramount for continuous airings on BET throughout Black History Month . The documentary short, which spotlights the vibrant community of Black artists in the Historic 5th Ward of Houston, Texas, will also be available for streaming on BET+ starting Feb. 1.

The 11-minute film centers around the Houston-based concert venue Club Matinee, which was founded in 1936 amid rampant segregation and racially-driven violence. The musical hotbed became known for hosting legends like Ray Charles, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Louis Armstrong, Sam Cooke, Little Richard and B.B. King in the early stages of their careers. Simultaneously, director Isaac Yowman uses the short as a vehicle to explore the sociopolitical hardships faced by African Americans living in the South during the civil rights movement.

Yowman, who also doubles as a Grammy-nominated music producer, partnered with nonprofits like Fifth Ward CRC and Source Studio to develop the film through his production company, IYO Visuals. “Memory Builds the Monument” premiered globally at the 2022 South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin.

The BET special will also have a complimentary screening for residents of Atlanta, Ga. on Feb. 17 at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in partnership with Morehouse College. The event will be followed by a Q&A with Yowman.

EXECUTIVES

The Television Academy Foundation named four new members to its board of directors: Scott Evans, Alix Jaffe, Paula Williams Madison and Babette Perry.

Evans is an Emmy Award-nominated entertainment journalist and currently hosts NBCUniversal’s “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily.” Jaffe is the EVP of television for Village Roadshow Entertainment Group (VREG) and currently oversees VREG Television’s independent television business. Prior to joining VREG, Jaffe was president of Greg Garcia’s production company, Amigos de Garcia, and vice president of current programs for CBS, overseeing primetime series including “Blue Bloods,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.”

Madison formerly served as the EVP of diversity at ​​NBCUniversal and currently serves as chairman and CEO of Madison Media Management LLC. Perry is a partner at Innovative Artist’s broadcast division. Formerly, Perry was the head of broadcasting at ICM and SVP of the West Coast broadcasting division at IMG.

The new members join re-elected board officers including foundation chair Cris Abrego, treasurer Deborah Bradley, secretary Billie Greer and vice chair Jonathan Murray.

“We are thrilled to welcome our esteemed colleagues to the board,” Abrego said in a statement. “We look forward to working together and implementing their collective professional expertise to support the Foundation’s mission of nurturing television’s next generation of leaders while capturing the stories of the industry’s icons.”

The Foundation prepares leaders and storytellers through its education and preservation programs: The College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project and the Media Educators Conference.

DATES

Fox Nation announced that its one-hour comedy special “Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!” will debut Feb. 13, after a teaser aired during Sunday’s NFL game.

The special marks Barr’s return to standup after almost 20 years. Filmed in Houston in front of a live studio audience, Barr provides commentary on several topics, including moving to Texas after growing up Jewish in Salt Lake City and acknowledging privilege.

Fox Nation will also release a closer look at Barr’s life and career in “Who Is Roseanne Barr?” to correspond with the comedy special premiere.

*

Global French entertainment network TV5Monde announced that the iconic cartoon series “Les Schtroumpfs” (“The Smurfs”) will launch the first four seasons on TV5Mond+ on Feb. 1.

The series will also air on Tivi5Monde beginning Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. “Les Schtroumpfs” is based upon Belgian cartoonist Peyo’s (Pierre Culliford) newspaper cartoon strip and the upcoming release will present each episode in French. Peyo’s original book series follows the Smurf as they work to preserve their enchanting village from Gargamel the wizard .

“Les Schtroumpfs” will be accessible via TV5Monde+ via Xfinity, Fios, fuboTV and Sling TV.

GREEN LIGHTS

Allen Media Group announced the launch of its newest television series, “Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams.”

The upcoming court series will air daily this upcoming fall. The series will occupy a one-hour time slot, which will be accessible for viewers via broadcast television stations, global cable, network and digital distribution platforms.

Williams, a lawyer, author and television host, was also a former guest host on ABC’s “The View,” a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and a correspondent for CBS News and Fox News. As an attorney, Williams has provided legal counsel in family law and civil litigation, and worked in both public defense and private practices. Williams will be the youngest judge of any syndicated court show in the fall 2023 season.

“Eboni K. Williams is an outstanding and charismatic television host, and we are extremely confident that our newest court series will be very successful for years to come,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group.

Williams added, “Byron’s nonstop commitment to creating exceptional programming and his unmatched amplification of our culture are why I am certain we will deliver another phenomenal television court series.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Bun B announces part of lineup for RodeoHouston concert on March 3

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston hip-hop legend Bun B unveiled two of the performers who will perform with him in his performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 3. In an Instagram post, Bun B said that he is bringing Louisiana hip-hop legends Juvenile and Mannie Fresh to RodeoHouston.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

HGO Joins Forces with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University for the Fourth Annual Giving Voice

To take place at historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. On Friday, February 24, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will stage the fourth annual Giving Voice concert in partnership with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University. The fourth annual concert will be presented outside the Wortham Theater Center for the first time, at the new Cathedral of the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in the Third Ward, in celebration of Black History Month.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 Houston groups connect Blacks to African roots

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is sharing what connecting Black Houstonians to African roots looks like by profiling two organizations for the kick-off of Black History Month. Both groups are trying to unite the African diaspora through shared rich history and accomplishments. Picture an NPR Tiny Desk concert set up where events and creative juices flow. Then there’s so much more to uncover once you walk further into a space that celebrates Black African history right here in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston community responds to Tyre Nichols video

The death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis father who was beaten by law enforcement and died three days later, became another harsh reality for many in Houston’s Black communities. The City of Memphis on Jan. 27 released body camera footage showing five police officers violently beating in Nichols...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Brand new tech training program being offered absolutely free

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners have just passed the funding package to pay for a two-year program that will offer free IT/ Tech training to veterans and young adults ages 18 - 26 years old, hoping to greatly increase their income. The program has already been offered in eight...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

EXCLUSIVE: Former Houston mayor concerned about city's financial future

The "trailblazing" former mayor Annise Parker is offering her assessment of the city's financial condition and the diagnosis is pretty "troubling" to say the least. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke exclusively and in-depth with Parker who sees big funding problems "dead-ahead" for the nation's fourth-largest city.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?

February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!

FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Shaq has fun with Houston police during traffic stop

HOUSTON — A Houston cop is getting his 15 minutes of fame after he pulled over a basketball legend. “I’m Officer Miles with Houston PD, I just pulled over Shaquille O’Neal for speeding down here in Texas. You’re watching the NBA on TNT.”. The Hall-of-Famer had...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'

HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Very cold conditions in Houston, with ice just to our west and north

Good morning. Houston’s chilly and gray weather will continue for several more days. For the most part the cold and wet conditions will be mostly a nuisance, but we do have some concerns about the potential for icing in far north and west parts of the Houston metro area. Some sunshine will finally return to the region on Friday, with mostly clear skies prevailing through the weekend. Soak it up!
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy