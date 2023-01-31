ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Side resident, 80, shoots intruder: police

By Sun Times Media Wire
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) - - An 80-year-old man shot and seriously wounded an intruder who forced his way into a home on the Northwest Side Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.

The man answered a knock on his door around 10:30 a.m., and a man and a woman forced their way in and began struggling with the resident, police said.

The resident, who has a FOID card, shot at the couple and wounded the man in the chest, police said. The couple drove to Resurrection.

The resident was transported to Resurrection for injuries suffered in the fight, police said.

The couple were taken into custody and charges there pending.

cwbchicago.com

An 80-year-old recovering from surgery fought and shot a home invader on the Northwest Side, prosecutors say

Chicago — An 80-year-old man recovering from prostate surgery fought and shot a home invader who broke into his Chicago home this week, leaving the 13-time felon in critical condition, officials said. The tenacious octogenarian also fired a shot that left a graze wound on a second home invader’s head. Prosecutors said the victim did not know the offenders.
Teen charged in pair of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart last December on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 17-year-old allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue in Hermosa, police said. Less than a half hour later, he robbed a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens, according to police.
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Munster police shoot at man who rammed squad cars at gas station

MUNSTER, Ind. - A man is in custody after a Munster police officer open fired on him as he rammed their cars near a gas station Wednesday evening in Northwest Indiana. Munster police officers located a stolen black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 7:40 p.m. at a Mobil gas station near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue, officials said.
15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
