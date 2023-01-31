Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Related
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
nbc15.com
23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after a caller reported a crash and seeing footprints leading into a picked cornfield. Deputies arrived around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Highway 81 in the Township of Platteville for...
nbc15.com
MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
nbc15.com
Sleeping driver crashes into Walworth Co. bar, Sheriff’s Office says
TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – A vehicle crashing into a Town of Darien bar early Friday morning was blamed for a large gas leak that forced the evacuation of the apartments above, the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to its statement, a Clinton man told a...
nbc15.com
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in fatal Oregon shooting
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man during an investigation in the search for an armed person last year in Oregon will not face charges for the shooting, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. In his explanation of the...
nbc15.com
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting
WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
nbc15.com
MPD: 29-year-old attempts home break-in, runs through snow without shoes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a house and fled the scene without shoes on Sunday. Shortly after 5:10 a.m. Sunday, MPD officers were dispatched to 2417 Badger Lane after a report of a burglary. The resident woke up to the suspect inside of their house wearing dark clothing, a backpack and a mask. He eventually left the home, according to officials.
nbc15.com
Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect in a double homicide in Rockford was arrested in Janesville, police revealed Friday. The Janesville Police Department stated that it received information on Wednesday about the 26-year-old suspect being in Janesville. On Thursday, the department identified places he was associated with. Police officers were...
nbc15.com
Inmate dies at Rock Co. jail early Thursday morning
JANESVILLLE, Wis. (WMTV) – An investigation has been launched into the death of a Rock Co. inmate early Thursday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Rock Co. jail correctional officers were doing their routine security checks around 1:15 a.m. when they discovered the woman lying on the floor of her cell. They alerted medical workers and paramedics rushed to the scene.
nbc15.com
Madison K-9 Allied retires after near 50 (dog) years
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is celebrated an officer who committed what seems like (at least, to him) the past half-century of his life to protecting his city and answering the all-important question:. “Who’s a good boy?”. Allied has been on Madison’s side for the...
nbc15.com
Fake officers force way into Dodge Co. home, sheriff’s office reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men posing as officers searching for a homicide suspect allegedly forced their way into a resident’s home, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office explained that they responded around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to Indian Road in the...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. newspaper delivery man accused of stealing checks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Waunakee man who delivered newspapers in the northeast corner of Dane Co. is accused of stealing checks from mailboxes in the area and cashing them. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office explained multiple people have reported having checks stolen from their mail. It alleges the 58-year-old man would alter the checks before cashing them.
Channel 3000
Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond
MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
nbc15.com
Madison uses this brief “warm” spell to use salt on roads
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The brief (relatively) warm spell this week will give Madison’s Streets Division a brief respite and allow it to lay salt on city streets to clear the layer of compacted snow that covers them. On Thursday, crews are going to head out for a “spot-salting” effort that will see them pour salt where it is needed.
nbc15.com
River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County food pantry is stepping up to make sure seniors don’t go hungry after Little John’s announced a halt in its operations. The River Food Pantry began assisting the Meals on Wheels program the week of Jan. 30. The pantry normally produces around 2,300 meals a week, and now it’s producing around 2,800.
nbc15.com
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
nbc15.com
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district at the State of the District address Tuesday night. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is...
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
nbc15.com
‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Dane...
nbc15.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
Comments / 0