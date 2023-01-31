ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

No charges for Dane Co. deputy in fatal Oregon shooting

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man during an investigation in the search for an armed person last year in Oregon will not face charges for the shooting, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. In his explanation of the...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
WINDSOR, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 29-year-old attempts home break-in, runs through snow without shoes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a house and fled the scene without shoes on Sunday. Shortly after 5:10 a.m. Sunday, MPD officers were dispatched to 2417 Badger Lane after a report of a burglary. The resident woke up to the suspect inside of their house wearing dark clothing, a backpack and a mask. He eventually left the home, according to officials.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect in a double homicide in Rockford was arrested in Janesville, police revealed Friday. The Janesville Police Department stated that it received information on Wednesday about the 26-year-old suspect being in Janesville. On Thursday, the department identified places he was associated with. Police officers were...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Inmate dies at Rock Co. jail early Thursday morning

JANESVILLLE, Wis. (WMTV) – An investigation has been launched into the death of a Rock Co. inmate early Thursday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Rock Co. jail correctional officers were doing their routine security checks around 1:15 a.m. when they discovered the woman lying on the floor of her cell. They alerted medical workers and paramedics rushed to the scene.
nbc15.com

Madison K-9 Allied retires after near 50 (dog) years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is celebrated an officer who committed what seems like (at least, to him) the past half-century of his life to protecting his city and answering the all-important question:. “Who’s a good boy?”. Allied has been on Madison’s side for the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. newspaper delivery man accused of stealing checks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Waunakee man who delivered newspapers in the northeast corner of Dane Co. is accused of stealing checks from mailboxes in the area and cashing them. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office explained multiple people have reported having checks stolen from their mail. It alleges the 58-year-old man would alter the checks before cashing them.
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond

MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison uses this brief “warm” spell to use salt on roads

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The brief (relatively) warm spell this week will give Madison’s Streets Division a brief respite and allow it to lay salt on city streets to clear the layer of compacted snow that covers them. On Thursday, crews are going to head out for a “spot-salting” effort that will see them pour salt where it is needed.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances

Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district at the State of the District address Tuesday night. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo

As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Dane...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy