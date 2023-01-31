ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shawny granger
2d ago

Priscilla will make sure the kids get their shares. The Twins are to young and their father is to money hungry and the eldest doesn't understand that Lisa was -$10 million in debt ! Priscilla will get the Estate of Lisa paid up to date and back on track ! She saved Graceland once , she will save her daughter's belongings including Graceland again for her grandchildren ! She has no ill will . She's trying to do the right thing . The new trust was never notarized and doesn't appear to have Lisa's real signature on it. Don't start saying mean tales when all the facts aren't in.

Lisa Schumacher
2d ago

Priscilla's heart is in the right place, she will save Graceland. The twins dad is a gold digger and Graceland will probably be no more if he has anything to do with it. Have faith in Priscilla and pray all goes well!!!

Lee Miller
2d ago

Lisa was not happy .her drug abit was expensive..her mother needs full control because Graceland will be distroyed.,

Reply
extratv

Priscilla Presley’s First Words After Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial

Over the weekend, Priscilla Presley bid farewell to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley at a public memorial at Graceland. On Monday, Priscilla showed her appreciation for all the outpouring love and support that she has received, tweeting, “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Riley Keough breaks her silence on mom Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Riley Keough has broken her silence on her mom Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death. The actress, 33, posted a throwback photo of herself as a child holding flowers as she looked up at her mom on Instagram Friday, a week after Lisa Marie’s death. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. “She...
The List

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
The Independent

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia says Lisa Marie Presley’s death is ‘still so surreal’

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has opened up about his famous family.Garcia, a musician, is the son of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi.The 35-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight growing up, telling People: “A lot of people know about me. But they don’t know me.”Garcia was recently in the public eye when he attended a memorial at Graceland for his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley on 22 January.Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis, died aged 54 on 12 January after being admitted to hospital after a cardiac episode.Speaking about his half-sister’s death, Garcia said: “It’s...
Consequence

Lisa Marie Presley Underwent Extreme Weight Loss Regime Prior to Death

Lisa Marie Presley lost between 40 and 50 pounds in the weeks leading up to her death. TMZ reports that Presley underwent an extreme weight loss regime ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th — which she attended with her mother Priscilla. Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical drama, was nominated for Best Motion Picture, and actor Austin Butler won Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
msn.com

'She’s Under 24/7 Guard': Lisa Marie Presley Revealed Whereabouts Of Scientology Leader's Missing Wife In Long-Lost Interview, Claimed David Miscavige Living In 'Underground Bunker'

Lisa Marie Presley apparently revealed the whereabouts of Scientology leader's wife, Shelly Miscavige, in a long-lost interview. David Miscavige's wife hasn't been seen in public since 2007, and it's unclear where she is. “She was a force to be reckoned with. I don’t know what exactly went down. I do...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
OK! Magazine

Eerie Premonition: Lisa Marie Presley Showed Friend Where She'd Be Buried 'Someday' Days Before Tragic Death

Days before Lisa Marie Presley took her last breath, she visited the burial site of her dad, Elvis Presley, and son, Benjamin Keough, at the King of Rock and Roll's beloved Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn.David Kessler, whom Lisa Marie befriended following her son's death by suicide at 27 in 2020, recalled his final days with the late singer at the property's Meditation Garden, where Elvis and Benjamin are buried, to a news outlet, saying: "We sat there mostly in silence by Ben's grave.""She showed me where she'd be buried someday, right across from her father's grave," the author and...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines

Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
People

People

