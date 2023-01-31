ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

By Joe Otterson
 3 days ago
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “ Reboot ” after just one season, Variety has learned.

The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022.

The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues.

The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator, and Krista Marie Yu as a former tech exec now working at Hulu tasked with overseeing the reboot.

“Reboot” was created by Steve Levitan, with the show marking his first project since the ending of “Modern Family” in 2020 after eleven seasons.

Levitan also served as executive producer and showrunner on “Reboot.” Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton also served as executive producers. “Reboot” was produced by 20th Television for Hulu, with Levitan currently under an overall deal at the studio. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Levitan is planning to shop the show to other outlets.

The series was mostly well received by critics upon its launch, with the show holding an 88% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Caroline Framke wrote in her review for Variety , “Most frustrating, though, is how each episode alternates between mocking the ‘sitcommy’ humor of shows like ‘Step Right Up’ while indulging its tropes completely.”

