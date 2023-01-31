ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

KIII TV3

Man arrested in connection to missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, sources say

DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
DALLAS, TX
People

Texas Police Officers Arrest 24-Year-Old Suspect in Tamarin Monkey Theft Case at Dallas Zoo

Davion Irvin has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty — non-livestock in connection to the Jan. 30 theft of two Dallas Zoo monkeys The Dallas Police Department has arrested a suspect in the theft case involving two emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.  Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested in connection with the case, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.  Authorities say a preliminary investigation and assistance from the public helped identify Irvin as a suspect. On Thursday, Dallas police officers received a tip that...
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 faces execution

HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago faces execution on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, is set to receive a lethal injection for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix. Ruiz had led officers on a high-speed...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Inmate executed for fatally shooting Dallas officer in 2007

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday.Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.Ruiz led officers on a high-speed chase after being spotted driving a car that matched the description of one used by a murder suspect. Authorities said Ruiz fired one shot at Nix when the officer tried to break the vehicle's passenger window after the chase. The bullet hit Nix's badge,...
DALLAS, TX
BET

Atatiana Jefferson’s Sister Amber Carr Dies At 33 Of Heart Ailment

Amber Carr, the sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the Texas woman fatally shot in her home by a police officer, lost her longtime battle with congestive heart failure. She was 33. The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, announced her death on Monday (Jan. 31). Merritt said she “passed away peacefully” and “surrounded by family and loved ones.” Carr leaves behind two young sons.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Greyhound bus runs over, kills homeless woman in downtown Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Greyhound bus ran over a homeless woman, killing her in downtown Dallas. It happened the morning of Jan. 27.Police said the bus, which was loaded with passengers, was headed for Monterrey, Mexico. It struck the woman after traveling only two blocks and turning a corner. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.Police didn't say what, if any charges the bus driver may face. 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park

DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Amber Alert discontinued after McKinney girls found safe

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two girls who were reported missing on Thursday have been found safe, McKinney police announced Sunday evening.An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday after Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were allegedly kidnapped by their grandmother Jame Burns, 60, during a supervised visitation with their father. It has now been cancelled.Jame Burns was arrested in Richardson on Sunday evening. She faces two felony counts of kidnapping.The investigation is ongoing.
MCKINNEY, TX
People

People

