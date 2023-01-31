Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Woolly Mammoths are being reincarnated from extinction by this Dallas-based biotech companyJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Tamarin Monkeys Reported Missing from Dallas Zoo Located Inside a Closet at an Abandoned Home
A pair of two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing from Dallas Zoo on Monday have been safely located. On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department shared an update on their Twitter page announcing that the monkeys were found at an abandoned home in the nearby city of Lancaster. Next to...
KIII TV3
Man arrested in connection to missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, sources say
DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
Texas Police Officers Arrest 24-Year-Old Suspect in Tamarin Monkey Theft Case at Dallas Zoo
Davion Irvin has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty — non-livestock in connection to the Jan. 30 theft of two Dallas Zoo monkeys The Dallas Police Department has arrested a suspect in the theft case involving two emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo. Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested in connection with the case, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE. Authorities say a preliminary investigation and assistance from the public helped identify Irvin as a suspect. On Thursday, Dallas police officers received a tip that...
Police: Man charged in other recent crimes at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (AP) — The man charged in the taking of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has also been charged in two other recent incidents there involving holes that were cut in the fences for enclosures housing langur monkeys and a clouded leopard, authorities said Friday. Davion...
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 faces execution
HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago faces execution on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, is set to receive a lethal injection for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix. Ruiz had led officers on a high-speed...
Inmate executed for fatally shooting Dallas officer in 2007
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday.Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.Ruiz led officers on a high-speed chase after being spotted driving a car that matched the description of one used by a murder suspect. Authorities said Ruiz fired one shot at Nix when the officer tried to break the vehicle's passenger window after the chase. The bullet hit Nix's badge,...
At least three people killed on icy DFW freeways overnight
At least two people have died on the icy freeways this morning. It’s been a long time since we have seen so many collisions in Dallas Fort Worth, more than two dozen at one point overnight. It began around midnight
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KHOU
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
DALLAS — Wednesday was the same story as Tuesday: Slick, icy roads across North Texas, and temperatures still below freezing. The National Weather Service early Wednesday expanded the ice storm warning to include Dallas and Collin counties, meaning almost all of North Texas should expect heavy ice into Thursday morning.
Icy conditions attributed to fatal crash, travel nightmare for southern Plains
With sleet and freezing rain reports piling up, travel both on the ground and in the air were heavily impacted Monday, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Icy conditions across the southern Plains have resulted in a travel nightmare for many on Monday including a fatal wreck in Arkansas and chaos in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro region.
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
Caught on Camera: Feral hogs roaming, destroying yards in McKinney; residents share concerns
MCKINNEY, Texas — Two north McKinney neighborhoods have seen a drove of feral hogs in their neighborhoods in the last several days. While some neighbors say they've been around for about a year, the latest sightings have drawn a lot of attention because they've been caught on camera. Neighbors...
BET
Atatiana Jefferson’s Sister Amber Carr Dies At 33 Of Heart Ailment
Amber Carr, the sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the Texas woman fatally shot in her home by a police officer, lost her longtime battle with congestive heart failure. She was 33. The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, announced her death on Monday (Jan. 31). Merritt said she “passed away peacefully” and “surrounded by family and loved ones.” Carr leaves behind two young sons.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
DALLAS - UPDATE - 3:25 p.m. Feb 1, 2023: Retail and delivery operations have resumed in North Texas Post Offices. The US Postal Service suspended its retail operations in North Texas during this week's winter weather. The Postal Service announced it is temporarily halting retail operations in several North Texas...
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
Greyhound bus runs over, kills homeless woman in downtown Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Greyhound bus ran over a homeless woman, killing her in downtown Dallas. It happened the morning of Jan. 27.Police said the bus, which was loaded with passengers, was headed for Monterrey, Mexico. It struck the woman after traveling only two blocks and turning a corner. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.Police didn't say what, if any charges the bus driver may face.
fox4news.com
Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park
DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amber Alert Discontinued, Parents Arrested After Kaufman County Infant Found Safe in North Carolina
An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 3-month-old boy who was taken Wednesday night by his non-custodial mother from a domestic violence shelter in the Kaufman County city of Kemp, law enforcement officials say. According to Kemp Police, 23-year-old Abigail Margaret Williams and her son were located in North...
'I'll shoot you, bro!': Fort Worth police release video of officer shooting suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department released video of an officer shooting a suspect during a chase last Saturday. Police had been called initially to respond to a domestic disturbance call at about 12:24 p.m. in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue. In the footage provided,...
Amber Alert discontinued after McKinney girls found safe
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two girls who were reported missing on Thursday have been found safe, McKinney police announced Sunday evening.An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday after Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were allegedly kidnapped by their grandmother Jame Burns, 60, during a supervised visitation with their father. It has now been cancelled.Jame Burns was arrested in Richardson on Sunday evening. She faces two felony counts of kidnapping.The investigation is ongoing.
