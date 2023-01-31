ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

‘No evidence’ men’s basketball used in Duke women’s game, ACC says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it hasn’t found any evidence that part of a women’s basketball game was played with a men’s ball. League officials issued a statement Friday morning in response to Duke coach Kara Lawson’s claim that a men’s ball was used during the first half of her team’s loss at Florida State earlier in the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Community celebrates Lunar New Year in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A large crowd gathered for the Lunar New Year Gala in Cary Tuesday evening. Several community and state leaders joined families for speeches as well as food, music, dancing and more to celebrate Asian culture. The event is the first in-person celebration that organizers have...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman ejected in Cary single-car crash, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was ejected and transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle crash, the Cary Police Department said. The woman, Enedina Tomas, 24, was a passenger in a car traveling along Chapel Hill Road when it was involved in a rollover crash at the Fincastle Drive intersection.
CARY, NC
cbs17

2-car wreck in Cary sends postal worker to hospital; other driver charged

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Postal Service driver was taken to a hospital after her mail truck was hit by a driver who faces charges stemming from the wreck. Cary police say they were called at 10:13 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Southwest Maynard Road and Wicklow Drive in reference to a wreck.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Thursday after human remains were found inside of a barrel, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 25, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford and a connecting part of land that contains 1741 and 1745 Farrell Road.
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man exposed himself to child inside Sanford Dollar General, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department. On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

FDA says it can’t regulate CBD products under current structure

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cannabidiol or CBD can’t be marketed as a dietary supplement or food additive based on current Food and Drug Administration regulations. The decision comes after the FDA explored potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. “I’m not really surprised,” said Dr. Mark McClellan, Director of...
DURHAM, NC

