cbs17
‘No evidence’ men’s basketball used in Duke women’s game, ACC says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it hasn’t found any evidence that part of a women’s basketball game was played with a men’s ball. League officials issued a statement Friday morning in response to Duke coach Kara Lawson’s claim that a men’s ball was used during the first half of her team’s loss at Florida State earlier in the week.
cbs17
Duke women’s basketball coach addresses men’s ball used in Florida State game
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson gave a press conference Thursday evening about players using a men’s basketball during a road game against Florida State University. Lawson said that during Monday’s game, a men’s basketball was used for half of the game...
cbs17
Pitt continues spell-binding ways, downs North Carolina 3rd straight time in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and the University of Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, beating the Tar Heels 65-64 on Wednesday night. The...
cbs17
Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
cbs17
Community celebrates Lunar New Year in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A large crowd gathered for the Lunar New Year Gala in Cary Tuesday evening. Several community and state leaders joined families for speeches as well as food, music, dancing and more to celebrate Asian culture. The event is the first in-person celebration that organizers have...
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
cbs17
Woman ejected in Cary single-car crash, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was ejected and transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle crash, the Cary Police Department said. The woman, Enedina Tomas, 24, was a passenger in a car traveling along Chapel Hill Road when it was involved in a rollover crash at the Fincastle Drive intersection.
cbs17
Here’s what businesses can do to fight crime in Durham, according to a school board member
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A member of Durham Public Schools Board of Education is calling on businesses to help prevent crime in the community. Millicent Rogers didn’t plan to run for a seat on the board, but wanting to advocate for her son changed that. “I ran based...
cbs17
Victims identified as Durham men in quadruple shooting that left 2 dead
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has identified the two victims in a fatal double shooting. Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road on Tuesday just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found four men has been shot. Police said 34-year-old...
cbs17
Local Matters: Durham sheriff, drama teacher team up to addresses gun violence with youth
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s called “riveting” and “brutally honest.” It’s also what leaders are calling a necessary conversation to tackle gun violence in Durham County. “State of Urgency” is a play that offers first-hand accounts of violence and issues of social justice....
cbs17
Traffic stop of suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill lands 2 Henderson men in jail on fentanyl charges
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Henderson men are facing felony drug charges after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle driving slowly behind Ram’s Plaza shopping center...
cbs17
2-car wreck in Cary sends postal worker to hospital; other driver charged
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Postal Service driver was taken to a hospital after her mail truck was hit by a driver who faces charges stemming from the wreck. Cary police say they were called at 10:13 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Southwest Maynard Road and Wicklow Drive in reference to a wreck.
cbs17
NC suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation.
cbs17
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Thursday after human remains were found inside of a barrel, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 25, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford and a connecting part of land that contains 1741 and 1745 Farrell Road.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
cbs17
Man exposed himself to child inside Sanford Dollar General, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department. On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.
cbs17
FDA says it can’t regulate CBD products under current structure
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cannabidiol or CBD can’t be marketed as a dietary supplement or food additive based on current Food and Drug Administration regulations. The decision comes after the FDA explored potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. “I’m not really surprised,” said Dr. Mark McClellan, Director of...
