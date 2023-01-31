Potato Day coming in February

MOSES LAKE - Staff from the Washington State Potato Commission will celebrate Potato Day in Olympia on Feb. 21.

“The most viable voice in Olympia is a farmer,” said Chris Voigt, Executive Director at the Washington State Potato Commission.

A release by the Commission stated that every year, potato farmers from across the region migrate to Olympia to share that year’s potato harvest and celebrate Potato Day. This day is not only a day for potato growers to share the bounty of their crops, but it is an opportunity for them to start a conversation with the legislature on issues confronting them.

Potato Day is a fan favorite and according to Matt Harris, Assistant Executive Director at the Washington State Potato Commission, they expect to serve 1,600 baked potatoes with all the fixings that day and what they don’t serve at the Capitol Building won’t be wasted but delivered to a local food kitchen.

Washington potato farmers want to have an open conversation about how legislative issues will affect farm families. Over the years, the perspectives shared by potato farmers on this day have helped advance the discussion on riparian buffers and needed research infrastructure improvements to Johnson Hall at Washington State University. It has also brought attention to needed soil health initiatives, provided support to rescue the Odessa aquifer, and helped transform the transportation infrastructure over Snoqualmie Pass leading to the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, the release said.

“The personal stories growers share with legislators resonate and are important,” Harris said.