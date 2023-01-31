Cindy Williams death: Star of ‘Laverne and Shirley’ dies age 75

Cindy Williams, the “Shirley” half of the hit television sitcom Laverne & Shirley , has died after a brief illness at age 75, according to a statement from her family

Her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement to the Associated Press that passing of their “kind, hilarious mother” has brought the family “insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed”.

Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved,” according to the statement.

Williams, who starred opposite Penny Marshall ’s Laverne on the iconic eight-season sitcom, also starred in classics American Graffiti and the Best Picture-nominated 1974 thriller The Conversation.

This is a developing story