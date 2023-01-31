Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Edon Musicians Participate In OMEA Adjudicated Event
EDON HIGH SCHOOL SOLO AND ENSEMBLE PARTICIPANTS … Edon High School musicians participating in the annual OMEA District I Solo and Ensemble Contest shared their talents with guests during a special Solo and Ensemble Preview Night Concert held Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the school. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Music...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior Center Spotlight
THE PFAFFS … LeRoy and Babs Pfaff of Delta enjoy the FCSC as a place to fellowship and play games with other seniors. It was February of 1967 when LeRoy Pfaff proposed marriage to Babs, and she accepted. The Pfaffs of Delta have LeRoy’s sister to thank for playing...
thevillagereporter.com
County Historical Society Museum Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary
HISTORY LESSON … Kelly Michael, center, interim director of the Williams County Historical Society, served as guest speaker at the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Jan. 9th at St. Paul’s UM Church. She was presented an appreciation gift by Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, right. Linda Dilworth, left, was welcomed as a new member.
thevillagereporter.com
Eagle Scout Noah Nagel Makes Donation To New Horizons Academy In Wauseon
Scouts attending ceremony ... Pictured above (left to right): Jason Vasko, Karson Schrock, Lincoln Vasko, Noah Nagel, August Ruby, and Matt Schrock (leader 3 years). Saturday, January 28, 2023, a local Fulton County Eagle Scout, Noah Nagel, was honored in a ceremony held for Noah’s Donation of his designed and constructed Bench to New Horizons Academy, 220 Lawrence Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio.
thevillagereporter.com
150th Birthday Party Held For Fayette At Fulton County Museum
FAYETTE MAYOR … Mayor Dave Borer agreed to share for a few moments during the party which was held at the Museum of Fulton County to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town he leads. (PHOTO PROVIDED) With a snowstorm blowing in during the week of January 27, 2023,...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Spelling Bee Held In Stryker
SPELLING BEE … Contestants from the Williams County Spelling Bee stand for a picture following the contest. Names provided from left to right. Back row – Logan Samper, Aaron Cheeseman, Mia Hawkins, Payten Hall, Jalen Fort, Troy Snyder, Mya Parker. Middle row – Savannah Thompson, Jocelin Lopez, Melody Gineman, Stella Fellers, John Deitemeyer, Finley Davis. Front row – Deegan Roth, Weston Brown, Presley Yoder. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Two Edon Graduates Awarded KSKJ Life Educational Grants
Edon, OH – Two college students from Edon were recently awarded a $1000 Educational Grant from KSKJ Life, a not-for-profit fraternal benefit society that offers life insurance and annuity products and reinvests its profits back into the communities it serves. Drew Gallehue is currently attending Ohio Dominican University playing...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
thevillagereporter.com
Tracy Moog (1948-2023)
Tracy A. Moog, age 74, of Williams Center, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in a car accident. Tracy retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier with over 30 years of service. He was a US Army veteran having served in Vietnam in 1971.
thevillagereporter.com
United Way Of Williams County Board Of Directors Announce Executive Director Search
Bryan, Ohio, February 1, 2023: The Board of Directors of the United Way of Williams County has opened a search for a new Executive Director. While the search is underway, Lori Smith will be the Interim Executive Director. Lori is a Bryan resident, a local business owner, and has served...
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
thevillagereporter.com
Carolyn Kline (1936-2023)
Carolyn May Kline, 86 of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Fayette, Ohio passed away Sunday,January 29,2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chandler,Arizona. Carolyn was born on December 2, 1936 to Arthur and Edna (Gerkin) Schang. Carolyn married Marvin Kline and he preceded her in death on September 30,1996. Carolyn worked alongside...
thevillagereporter.com
BBC GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Hilltop Clinches Share Of BBC Title With 48-34 Win At Stryker
STRYKER – Hilltop didn’t let history repeat itself on Thursday night at Stryker High School. After surrendering a 13-point lead at halftime in their non-conference meeting with the Panthers in December (a 40-37 loss), Hilltop led by six at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the second half for a 48-34 win.
thevillagereporter.com
Jeffrey Nafziger (1954-2023)
Jeffrey D. Nafziger, age 68 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born June 27, 1954 at Wauseon, the son of Loren and Gilda (Kratzer) Nafziger. After graduating from Pettisville High School in 1972 he started working for Sauders...
wfft.com
FWCS school board member speaks out against SB188
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Community School board member Steve Corona spoke out against Senate Bill 188 Wednesday. He has been on the board for over 40 years and believes the bill would politicize schools if it passed. “We want to find out what's best for our students...
thevillagereporter.com
John Doseck (1945-2023)
John C. Doseck, 77 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Vancrest of Hicksville. John was born August 31, 1945, in Celina, Ohio, the son of Charles H. (Juanita (Osborne) Doseck. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He married Holly L. Mack on...
thevillagereporter.com
Edith “Miriam” Clum (1930-2023)
Edith “Miriam” Clum, 92, of Montgomery, Michigan passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Care Center in Edgerton. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Philo, Ohio to Alfred L. and Mary I. (Ziegler) Mautz. Miriam graduated from Roseville High School and attended Capital University in Columbus.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton @ Bryan Varsity Bowling
BRYAN – Dakota Brandeberry fired games of 214 and 227 for a 441 to carry Bryan past Swanton 2,302-1,963. Conner Williams scored a 422 series after rolling a 214 and 208 for Swanton. At Bryan Lanes. SWANTON (1,963) – Balonex 169-135; Bates 188; Gossett 102; C. Lafferty-Reside 166-127; S....
thevillagereporter.com
Robert Disbrow (1935-2023)
Robert William Disbrow, age 87, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away in his home, Monday evening, January 30, 2023. He was born September 19, 1935 in Chesterfield Township to Montral M. and Bulah Marie (Loveland) Disbrow. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Swanton High School, and enlisted in the United States...
Vera Bradley Outlet Sale returning to Fort Wayne after 3-year hiatus
The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is returning after a three year hiatus.
