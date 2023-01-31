Jalen Hurts: 10 things to know about the Philly quarterback and Houston native

The stage has been set for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. Although Houston isn't hosting, it will indeed be represented by a 24-year-old quarterback who proudly represents the city.

Philadelphia Eagles QB and Space City native Jalen Hurts has thoroughly impressed during the 2022-2023 NFL season. Hurts posted a 14-1 record during the regular season and the Birds claimed the top seed in the NFC. He also became the first Eagles QB to lead the franchise to an 8-0 record.

After a Week 3 win, Hurts became the first QB in NFL history to record at least 900 pass yards and at least 150 yards in his first three games of the season.

As you can see, he can stack some serious stats, but let's get to know the QB on a deeper level.

1. He attended and played football at Channelview High School

As a senior, Hurts threw 26 touchdown passes and rushed for 1,392 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was selected second-team all-district as a sophomore and was named Overall MVP during his junior year.

2. He was the first true freshman QB at the University of Alabama in 32 years

Hurts took over in the second game of the season for QB Blake Barnett. It hasn't been done since Vince Sutton in 1984.

3. He is, in fact, the coach's son

His father, Averion Hurts Sr., has been Jalen's coach since he was in middle school. Hurts Sr. is the head football coach at the QB's high school alma mater.

4. He is a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated

Hurts pledged in 2020. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is a historically African-American fraternity founded on Nov. 11, 1911, at Howard University.

5. He is a big fan of Grammy Award-winning singer Anita Baker

Hurts mentioned in a post-game press conference that he listens to the "Sweet Love" artist after every game while watching film.

6. He partnered with The Original Lousiana Hot Sauce Brand for a limited-edition bottle

The QB has said in numerous interviews that this particular hot sauce is essential for him. In an Instagram post, Hurts noted that all proceeds would go to the OneMindSet Foundation, a charity that focuses on under-served communities.

7. He has his own clothing line

The line is featured on his website www.thejalenhurts.com . There are five shirts to choose from, each with a coy-word play of the NFL player's last name.

8. He can squat a whopping amount of weight

Before the 2020 NFL draft, a video was posted by the University of Oklahoma showed Hurts, surrounded by his teammates and steel bars, power-squatting nearly 600 pounds.

9. He transferred to The University of Oklahoma in his last year of eligibility.

Hurts announced on social media that he would leave Tuscaloosa and head to Norman, Oklahoma, where he eventually led the Sooners to a Big 12 Championship.

10. His Super Bowl appearance will be historic

Hurts and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs will be the first two African American quarterbacks ever to faceoff at the Super Bowl for a chance at a ring and the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Eagles and Chiefs meet on the field for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.