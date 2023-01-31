ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cindy Williams death: Star of ‘Laverne and Shirley’ dies age 75

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04T6EK_0kWktacG00

Cindy Williams, the “Shirley” half of the hit television sitcom Laverne & Shirley , has died after a brief illness at age 75, according to a statement from her family

Her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement to the Associated Press that the passing of their “kind, hilarious mother” has brought the family “insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed”.

“Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved,” according to the statement.

Williams, who starred opposite Penny Marshall ’s Laverne on the iconic eight-season sitcom, also starred in classics American Graffiti and the Best Picture-nominated 1974 thriller The Conversation.

A guest appearance as Shirley with Marshall as the wise-cracking Laverne on ABC’s massive Happy Days proved so popular that the duo starred in their own spin-off series, following the friends’ lives as roommates in a basement apartment and bottle-capping co-workers at Shotz Brewery in Milwaukee.

Laverne & Shirley – with its broad physical comedy and signature “Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated” opening sequence – ran for eight seasons from 1976 to 1983, becoming the most-watched show on television by its third season. It also received six Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8IvJ_0kWktacG00

“We made sure the joke was always on us, we never made fun of anyone else,” she remembered in a 2021 interview . “We also wanted to keep the wolf nipping at our heels, like, ‘how are we going to pay the rent, how are we going to pay the electric bill.’ So we kept it grounded in that. We also made sure it was extremely funny to us .”

Williams left the show in its eighth season when she became pregnant with her first child.

“When it came time for me to sign my contract for that season, they had me working on my due date to have my baby,” she told the Today show in 2015. “And I said, ‘You know, I can’t sign this.’ And it went back and forth and back and forth, and it just never got worked out.”

Williams and Marshall – who died in 2018 – later reconciled after the show went off the air and after Williams had filed a lawsuit against Paramount and producer Garry Marshall, with Williams saying “it’s like an Italian family at a dinner table on Sunday and somebody doesn’t pass the celery properly”.

“There’s always going to be arguments,” she said, fondly remembering “happiness” on the set and with her co-star: “I go to Penny’s house, I get in bed with her and we watch TV. She’s like my sister.”

Williams, who was born in 1947 in Van Nuys, California, told The Los Angeles Times that she came from a “normal background”, working a range of odd jobs as she pursued a career in acting.

Her memoir, Shirley, I Jest!: A Storied Life , was published in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herbie J Pilato

Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives

The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Herbie J Pilato

The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin

“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
NME

Don Williams, last surviving Williams Brother, has died at 100

Don Williams – the last surviving member of the original Williams Brothers quartet – has died at the age of 100. The singer’s passing was confirmed by his widow, Jeanne, who told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at his home in Branson, Missouri, on Friday (January 6). His death was owed to “natural causes”.
BRANSON, MO
HollywoodLife

Carol Burnett’s 3 Kids: Meet The Comedy Legend’s Daughters

Carol Burnett is a comedy legend who trailblazed a path for women in comedy following her. She became a mother three times in the 1960s with her then-husband, Joe Hamilton. She has three girls who all followed her steps into show business. Sadly, her eldest daughter died from cancer-related issues...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly

The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
Herbie J Pilato

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy