Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Orcutt Academy, Righetti girls win, Cain scores 40 as St. Joseph maintains league lead
The Orcutt Academy and Righetti girls basketball teams both posted road wins Wednesday night, keeping pace behind Mountain League front-runner St. Joseph. Orcutt Academy defeated Arroyo Grande 67-30. Righetti edged Mission Prep 39-34 in a low-scoring game. Khaelii Robertson, Elizabeth Johnson and Devyn Kendrick all produced a double-double for Orcutt...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez boys win convincingly again after losing streak
The Santa Ynez boys basketball team is back on track. After losing four straight, the Pirates won 70-39 at Paso Robles Friday night. Santa Ynez scored 27 points in the first quarter at home Monday night and routed Templeton 86-53 in another Ocean League game for their second straight lopsided win after the losing skid.
syvnews.com
VOTE: Cutliff, Long, Branum and Waldron among 12 up for Player of the Week award
Twelve candidates are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29. Here are the 12, with a rundown of their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. One winner will be announced on Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. The poll closes at 2 p.m. Friday.
syvnews.com
Gavin Edick went after the 1,000-point mark at VCA — and achieved it
After achieving a big milestone, many athletes have said they had no idea they were approaching that mark. The Valley Christian Academy senior surpassed 1,000 career points at VCA during the Lions' 101-23 win at home against Maricopa Jan. 20. The defending Coast Coast Valley League champions clinched the CVL title after edging San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District released a statement condemning antisemitism following the discovery of hate speech on Dos Pueblos High School's campus The post Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Maiz Picante Taqueria the Latest Mexican Restaurant Set to Open in Santa Barbara
Another Mexican food restaurant is headed to Santa Barbara. Maiz Picante Taqueria appears close to opening at 2714 De la Vina St. The restaurant has a new sign posted above the doors, and the windows are taped up. The restaurant also launched an Instagram page this week with the post:
syvnews.com
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County reaches fundraising goal for new 'Sharehouse'
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced the completion of a major fundraising campaign to purchase and modify its new "Sharehouse" facility in Goleta. When it becomes operational this fall, the Sharehouse will allow the foodbank to provide increased food for community members countywide who face hunger and food insecurity.
Santa Maria attorney selected to serve as San Luis Obispo Co. judge
A new judge has been selected to serve in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment Tuesday.
First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley
The first cannabis dispensary officially opened in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The relentless storm system that came through Santa Barbara on the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide led to official emergency declarations along the coast. More than five inches fell on the city of Santa Barbara in a couple of days and even more fell in the mountains. The overflowing creeks flooded the freeway The post City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County agencies feeding seniors, disabled to receive $600K in ARPA funds
After Santa Barbara County received American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Board of Supervisors set aside $600,000 of ARPA money to help organizations that provide food to seniors and the disabled. Now the agencies that provide those services know how that money will be spent. Supervisors unanimously agreed to split...
Santa Barbara Independent
5150 Powers Expanded in Santa Barbara County for Three-Month Pilot Project
For decades, Santa Barbara held the distinction of being the only county in California in which law enforcement officers were not empowered or authorized to issue 5150 holds on individuals they deemed to pose an imminent risk to either themselves or others. As of February 1, that’s changing. Sort of.
Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element
The Glen Annie Golf Course and the old Walmart parcel in Orcutt are among the sites included in the County's eight year plan for new housing. The post Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Cachuma Lake at 99% capacity; remains closed to all vessels
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report. While more water means more fun for water...
SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton
A female driver was transported to Marion Medical Center with minor injuries following a car rollover on HWY 101 north a half mile south of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bicyclist hit, injured in Santa Maria
A bicyclist was hit by a truck in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
syvnews.com
Monarch butterfly population bounces back; largest numbers in Santa Barbara County
After the overwintering population of Western monarch butterflies in California nearly bottomed out at less than 2,000 individuals in 2020, the number bounced back in the Thanksgiving 2022 count, according to figures released Tuesday by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. In a press conference via Zoom, representatives of the...
Report of shooting prompts lockdown at Lompoc High School
Lompoc High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to reports of shots fired in the area. There have been no reports of injuries.
Santa Maria man arrested for 2022 homicide
A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder for a homicide that occurred last year.
Comments / 0