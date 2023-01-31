ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Orcutt Academy, Righetti girls win, Cain scores 40 as St. Joseph maintains league lead

The Orcutt Academy and Righetti girls basketball teams both posted road wins Wednesday night, keeping pace behind Mountain League front-runner St. Joseph. Orcutt Academy defeated Arroyo Grande 67-30. Righetti edged Mission Prep 39-34 in a low-scoring game. Khaelii Robertson, Elizabeth Johnson and Devyn Kendrick all produced a double-double for Orcutt...
Santa Ynez boys win convincingly again after losing streak

The Santa Ynez boys basketball team is back on track. After losing four straight, the Pirates won 70-39 at Paso Robles Friday night. Santa Ynez scored 27 points in the first quarter at home Monday night and routed Templeton 86-53 in another Ocean League game for their second straight lopsided win after the losing skid.
Gavin Edick went after the 1,000-point mark at VCA — and achieved it

After achieving a big milestone, many athletes have said they had no idea they were approaching that mark. The Valley Christian Academy senior surpassed 1,000 career points at VCA during the Lions' 101-23 win at home against Maricopa Jan. 20. The defending Coast Coast Valley League champions clinched the CVL title after edging San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on Tuesday.
City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The relentless storm system that came through Santa Barbara on the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide led to official emergency declarations along the coast. More than five inches fell on the city of Santa Barbara in a couple of days and even more fell in the mountains. The overflowing creeks flooded the freeway The post City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
