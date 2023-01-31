Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland

Abraham Douglas (left) and Ahamdou Bamba Gueye Photo Credit: Montgomery County State's Attorney

A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.

Abraham Douglas, 21, was sentenced. to life in prison, plus an additional 25 years, after being found guilty by Judge John Maloney of first-degree murder for his role in the murder of Tacoma Park resident Ahambou Bamba Gueye in Montgomery County last year.

Prosecutors said that in broad daylight on April 22, 2022, Douglas was caught on camera exiting a vehicle in the parking lot of the Park Richie Apartments in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue in Tacoma Park and walking toward a group of people gathered off-screen.

Douglas can then be seen coming back into view, beginning to run from the area.

In court, Assistant State’s Attorneys Marybeth Ayres and Lauren Turner explained that “Douglas, wearing a ski mask, targeted Bamba Gueye, running toward him and shooting him in the back at close range.”

The bullet passed through Bamba Gueye’s body, killing him, and then struck a nearby vehicle. Douglas also accidentally shot himself in the leg as he fled.

Douglas was able to break into a nearby apartment, where he was ultimately apprehended by members of the Tacoma Park Police Department, according to the state's attorney’s office.

Investigators also recovered a 9mm pistol, a large 50-round drum magazine, and red-tipped bullets from the apartment.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of Ahmadou Bamba Gueye,” top prosecutors said in a statement after the conviction.

“This senseless violence has no place in our community and thanks to the work of the responding officers and detectives on this case along with outstanding prosecution by Assistant State’s Attorneys Ayres and Turner, (Douglas) will be held accountable.”

