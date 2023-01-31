Read full article on original website
Michigan deputy under investigation after mother and her two children froze to death in field
A sheriff’s deputy in Michigan is under investigation over his response to a call about a mother and her children who later froze to death in a field. Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle, nine, and Malik, three, were found dead on Sunday in a field near Pontiac after wandering around the area for three days — the children only wearing sweatshirts and wrapped in bed sheets. Cannady, who police say was suffering a mental health episode, had reportedly ordered her three kids to hide from police and sleep in the field. Her 10-year-old daughter was the only...
Woman, 76, Found Frozen to Death on Her Driveway After Fall: Police
Vermont State Police said the woman appeared to have died from "exposure to the elements."
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
At least 21 people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Wisconsin State Patrol said 85 vehicles appeared to have been involved and 21 people were taken to area hospitals to...
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
Dad of 3 Dies on First Date After Teens Crash Car Into Vehicle: Police
Marquis Hacket, 47, reportedly had been speaking with his date about his son in the moments before his death in the crash.
Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say
Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Menomonie, Wis.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in western Wisconsin on Saturday night during a traffic stop following an armed home invasion.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with officers from Menomonie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Stout, made a traffic stop near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive around 9 p.m.The car had been taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were reported to be fired, the sheriff's office says. Officers from the three departments fired their weapons during the traffic stop, and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured, the sheriff's department says. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the incident.The names of the man and law enforcement officers have not been released.
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
Driver dies after being pulled from car in icy pond in Aurora
CHICGAO (CBS)-- One person is dead after a car flipped over in an icy pond overnight. According to the Aurora Police Department, five officers went into the water to rescue the driver and recover the car on South Eola Road after midnight. The driver was recovered from the water and taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The officers were treated on scene and did not require further medical attention after the water rescue. South Eola Road was closed between Montgomery Road and Long Grove Drive.The driver who was killed has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham.Police said he apparently lost control of his car and slid into freezing water near South Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle shortly after midnight.Aurora's police chief urged everyone to be careful in icy conditions."We would also like to remind drivers to exercise caution when driving on our community's roads and in order to protect the lives of themselves and others sharing the roadway," said Chief Keith Cross.
Up to 50 vehicles involved in Wisconsin pileup amid whiteout conditions
At least two dozen were injured in the chain-reaction crash on Friday as bursts of heavy snowfall dropped visibility to less than a quarter mile. Dozens of vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstates-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin, on Friday, Jan. 27, amid heavy snowfall in the area.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
