Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
Netflix Renews That '90s Show For Season 2 (& What That Teaches Us About Refreshing Old Franchises)
Netflix is known for canceling great shows. So, whenever a new one comes along that captures people's hearts and imaginations, our automatic reaction is to brace ourselves for the worst possible news. For now, though, "That '90s Show" won't be one of the streamer's many casualties. Set in 1995, "That...
Leonard Nimoy Once Described The Immense Competitiveness And Anxiety On Star Trek's Set
Little would TV audiences in 1966 know a little science fiction series called "Star Trek" was soon about to rock the world. And as it turns out, the stars of "Star Trek" were also in for a surprise while working on the series. "Star Trek," more modernly known as "Star...
1923 Will Be Back For Season 2 On Paramount+ (But We May Be Approaching Peak Yellowstone)
People can't get enough of the Dutton family's escapades. The original show from Taylor Sheridan, "Yellowstone," proved to be such a success that it has spawned what can only be described as an entire franchise. The LA Times highlights just how popular "Yellowstone" has become by illustrating that the Season 5 premiere of the show garnered well over 20 million viewers, which is considerably more than any other cable television show at the time and only behind NFL broadcasts. Pretty impressive, considering the fanfare and draw of national sports.
Why Carlo Rey From CSI: Vegas Looks So Familiar
Carlo Rey was one of the most brutal murderers to appear on "CSI: Vegas." In the Season 2 episode "Burned," Rey was upset after his landlord's careless management of the property poisoned him along with his wife and son. To exact his revenge, he murders the landlord's son in front of him. He then burns him alive, a particularly grizzly crime that the character pulled off with the help of his own son, with the two of them disguised in a sasquatch costume. In the end, the CSI unit manages to figure out who it was who killed the father and son, but Rey only has five months left to live, meaning he'll likely never see the inside of a prison cell.
Mayfair Witches Renewed For Season 2 At AMC
Fans of the gothic supernatural romances of novelist Anne Rice are finding their new TV home at AMC. The series based on Rice's most famous novel, "Interview with the Vampire," is full of disturbing moments, and was picked up for a second season last fall before its Season 1 premiere even aired on the network. And now, in the middle of the first season, "Mayfair Witches," which is also based on a trilogy of Rice books, has been picked up for a follow-up season as well.
Early Roles The Cast Of The Last Of Us Might Want You To Forget About
The history of adapting video games to live-action films or TV shows is littered with failures too numerous to mention. It's saying something, for example, that "Street Fighter" — the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme that sits at 11% on Rotten Tomatoes — remains to this day one of the better ones. Thankfully, the tides have been turning lately, and the HBO adaptation of the zombie survival game "The Last of Us" has taken audiences by surprise and become critically acclaimed.
Seinfeld Star Estelle Harris' Character Name Was A Complete Coincidence
"Seinfeld" is arguably one of the biggest sitcoms of the 1990s. if not one of the biggest of all time. The show consistently drew high ratings throughout its nine-season run, with its finale attracting a staggering audience of over 76 million viewers (per Los Angeles Times). The series primarily focused on Jerry Seinfeld, who played a fictional version of himself, and the various hilarious but mundane shenanigans he would get into with his friends George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).
Giancarlo Esposito Realized The Key To Playing Gus In Breaking Bad Was To Do Nothing
When it comes to the best TV villains of all time, there's one that stands above the rest: Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) of "Breaking Bad" fame. First introduced in the last few episodes of Season 2, the narcotics dealer and Los Pollos Hermanos proprietor became a fearsome foe for Walter (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul). For his performance as the diabolical Gus, Esposito received a Supporting Actor nod at the 2012 Emmys. While the "Breaking Bad" actor didn't walk away with the statue, his performance as Gus cemented his legacy as one Hollywood's most interesting working actors.
No, An Eleven Spin-Off Is Not In The Works Says Stranger Things' Writers
Netflix had absolutely no idea what it had on its hands when "Stranger Things" premiered in 2016. To say the Duffer Brothers' science fiction drama was a hit would be a massive understatement, as the series has become practically synonymous with the streaming platform. Fast forward seven years, "Stranger Things"...
House Of The Dragon Fans Crown Daemon As Their Favorite Character
HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" revolves around a number of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)'s ancestors and their power struggle for the Westerosi throne roughly 200 years prior to the events of the mainline series. While the show introduces its fair share of intriguing Targaryens, perhaps the most complex of these new additions is Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), brother to King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).
Nick Offerman Has The Perfect Response For The Last Of Us Episode 3's Haters
Love is such a strong emotion that even during the worst of times, the feeling can quickly flourish between two individuals, whether it be romantic or strictly platonic. HBO's latest romp through a post-apocalyptic world, "The Last of Us," is based on the game of the same name and shows off what would happen if the real-life cordyceps fungus would adapt to infect humans. This infection results in the afflicted becoming lethally aggressive while also slowly transforming them into more and more fungi.
Charlie Chaplin's Disturbingly True History Inspired One Of The X-Files' Most Iconic Episodes
There have been many science fiction and horror shows that have become popular hits with audiences, or at least found a nice niche and fervently loyal fanbase. However, when it comes to a series in the genre that appealed to pop culture fans on a massive scale, "The X-Files" is arguably the show that fits that bill the best. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully respectively, "The X-Files" engaged in the ultimate delicate balancing act between pure science fiction spectacle and bone-chilling horror, while also leaving room for a lot of comedic elements and melodrama throughout.
1923's James Badge Dale On The Stunning Death Teased In The Series' Opening Scenes
Paramount is all-in on Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise, showcasing the surprisingly drama-filled farmlands of Wyoming. The Western premiered in 2018 and found such immense success that Paramount decided to expand the world with numerous spin-offs detailing the history of the Dutton family. "1923" takes audiences back to the Great Depression,...
House Of The Dragon Star Steve Toussaint's Favorite Game Of Thrones Battle Features Jon Snow At His Best
The first season of "House of the Dragon" — the prequel to HBO's wildly popular drama "Game of Thrones" — premiered on August 21, 2022. With the premiere of the new series came a whole new slew of characters for viewers to keep up with each week. The series, which was created by Ryan Condal and book series writer himself, George R. R. Martin, is set about 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." It depicts the leadup to the decline of House Targaryen and the war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons."
Peacock's Apples Never Fall - What We Know So Far
If there's anything the modern landscape of TV has taught us, it's that you can never have too many good mystery properties out there. Shows like "Only Murders in the Building" and "Severance," and even projects like Rian Johnson's Netflix movie "Glass Onion" have shown that the appetite among general audiences for these sorts of stories is just as voracious as ever. That's why it's no surprise that Peacock is taking another crack at the genre with its upcoming TV series "Apples Never Fall."
The Walking Dead Fans' Pick For The Best Duo Is Obvious (But The Runner-Ups Might Be Cooler)
When AMC's "The Walking Dead" premiered in 2010, the fascination with zombies in popular culture was accelerated thanks to Frank Darabont's intense pilot episode. When combined with the dramatic storytelling revolving around the characters, the living dead lore made for dynamic and tense appointment viewing for fans. Of the numerous characters in the series during its eleven-season run, the heroic duos arguably made the most impact on audiences (via AMC). But villains could just as quickly turn into beloved characters thanks to the anti-hero dichotomy the writers frequently explored.
Whatever Happened To Dr. Leah Murphy From Grey's Anatomy?
Considering "Grey's Anatomy" has been in production for 18 years, the cast of the series has been revamped many times over the course of its tenure. In any ongoing series, there are bound to be some characters that are written out for various reasons, whether it be for a dramatic twist to a story or because the actors are simply ready to move on. Despite being an anchor for the series, even Ellen Pompeo, who plays the titular character, Dr. Meredith Grey, is ready to leave after dedicating nearly two decades of her career to the show (via Deadline).
Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven Was One Of Taylor Sheridan's Biggest Influences For Yellowstone
Building off of the neo-western themes he explored in the films "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River," "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is one of the most prolific storytellers in the genre today. The contemporary western has long been represented by movies that explore the decaying values of the West amidst moral ambiguity and gray areas within its characters. Titles like "No Country for Old Men" and "The Hateful Eight" fit perfectly with what Sheridan is aiming to create with characters that stand tall in virtue one second only to commit heinous acts or injustices the next.
Lockwood & Co.'s Lucy Carlyle Reminds Ruby Stokes Of Herself (But 'Cooler')
Much like the enterprising members that make up the crew in "Ghostbusters," Netflix's "Lockwood & Co." shows what the world might look like if there were actual ghost hunters running around and dealing with tangible phantasms and apparitions. It's an interesting concept, especially for the generations of "Ghostbusters" fans who have thought about what a real-life ghost-hunting job might look like.
