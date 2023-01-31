Carlo Rey was one of the most brutal murderers to appear on "CSI: Vegas." In the Season 2 episode "Burned," Rey was upset after his landlord's careless management of the property poisoned him along with his wife and son. To exact his revenge, he murders the landlord's son in front of him. He then burns him alive, a particularly grizzly crime that the character pulled off with the help of his own son, with the two of them disguised in a sasquatch costume. In the end, the CSI unit manages to figure out who it was who killed the father and son, but Rey only has five months left to live, meaning he'll likely never see the inside of a prison cell.

1 DAY AGO