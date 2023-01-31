Read full article on original website
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from across the South Plains. Estacado 2 Lake View 0 (forfeit)
WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
YOUNG TALENT, NOT TALENTED JUNGS TO LEAD RED RAIDERS IN 2023
From 2017 to 2019 Josh Jung was a staple in the Red Raider line-up and a vacuum defensively at third base or shortstop. The future Texas Ranger would win numerous All-American awards and was even named the Big 12 player of the year back in 2019. From 2020 to 2022 little brother Jace would patrol either third or second base for Tim Tadlock’s team while again hitting near the top of the line-up. During his time in Lubbock, the future Detroit Tigers 1st round draft pick would rack up plenty of All-American awards and take home the conference player of the year award in 2021. But for the first time since 2016, there will not be a Jung in the line-up or the field for Texas Tech. So, who is the next star in the making at Texas Tech.
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech
No. 11 Baylor will look for a bounce-back win by knocking off visiting Texas Tech for the second time in a little more than two weeks on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Texas Tech Men’s Rugby hosting Texas A&M, Baylor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Men’s Rugby Team will be hosting Texas A&M this Saturday Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and then will host Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. They play at Urbanovsky Park, which is right behind the United Supermarkets Arena and next to the Texas Tech Rec Center.
Texas Tech vs Baylor: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Another Big 12 battle sees the Red Raiders trying to continue their sudden winning streak, but can they really topple the Bears on the road?. TV schedule: Saturday, February 4, 1:00 pm ET. CBS. Arena: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Things have taken a left turn for Texas Tech (12-10)...
Texas Tech football adds Tre’Darius Brown to signing class
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire put the finishing touch on his high school signing class Wednesday as Louisiana defensive lineman Tre’Darius Brown inked a National Letter of Intent with the Red Raiders. Brown becomes the 28th high school prospect to commit to the Red Raiders for the 2023 class and the […]
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
Wolfforth accepting applications to help write city charter
Wolfforth, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth is looking to adopt its own charter that would transform it from a state-governed municipality into what’s known as a “home rule city” like Lubbock. Becoming a “home rule city” would allow Wolfforth to be self-governed, rather than governed...
Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight
Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
South Plains weekend warm up
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warming trend which began yesterday will continue through the weekend. Temperatures eventually will peak about 15 degrees above average for early February. With a shift in the weather pattern, building high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and a westerly component to the wind. This...
One Class at a Time: Ms. Clements at Lorenzo High School
LORENZO, Texas (KCBD) - Casey Clements, an English teacher at Lorenzo High School, is the fifth 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s ‘One Class at a Time’ $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler. After meeting Ms. Clements, it became clear why she was chosen...
Some peace on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the remnants of the winter storm system off to our east, our area can look forward to several days of a calm pattern. The lack of cloud cover overnight will mean lows drop to the low 20s and teens, though Friday begins an upward trend in high temperatures.
Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance. This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak. The scheduled basketball games have...
Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform
TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bertha
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bertha KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She is smart and knows many commands such as sit, shake, down and speak. She does better with males dogs and would love a big backyard to explore. Bertha is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
Teen arrested in connection to shooting in east Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
