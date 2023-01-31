ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Pellet gun found on CHS campus

CULLMAN, Ala. – After a pellet gun was found in a Cullman High School trash can during the weekend’s cleaning, school administrators are investigating what is thought to be an isolated incident.   “The administrators at Cullman High School are reviewing camera footage from Friday in the area where the pellet gun was located,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff shared with The Tribune. “I want to thank the cleaning crew for reporting this as well as the administration’s transparency and swiftness with the matter. Possession of a weapon on school grounds is against the law and will lead to a recommendation to the board of education for expulsion from school (Code of Alabama Section 16-1-24.10). We encourage parents to share any information they may have about this situation with the school administration.”  Any guardian, parent or student with any information is encouraged to contact school administration. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

National Signing Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 edition of National Signing day is complete. Numerous North Alabama student Athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers. Madison Academy. Carson Creehan- North Alabama. Mario Brewer- Birmingham Southern. Daylen Johnson- Lindsey Wilson. Huntsville High School. Alex Gray- Army (West Point) Seth...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Shaddix, Hopkins named Morgan Teachers of the Year

Morgan County Schools treated three of their own like royalty Jan. 18 when the school district recognized its teachers of the year and support staff member of the year. Kelley Hopkins was chosen as the secondary Teacher of the Year for Morgan County Schools. Hopkins is in her 22nd year in the classroom where she is an intervention teacher at Priceville Junior High School. She spent 20 of those years were teaching eighth grade mathematics. She said she hopes her students know remember her as an educator who showed grace but also discipline.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community.  A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately.  “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: Reports of ice on I-565, elevated roadways

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution on the roadways on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers noted small amounts of ice on the overpasses near these crashes.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

‘I am honored’: meet Marshall County’s first female district attorney

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
FOX54 News

City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards $150,000 grant to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The office of Governor Kay Ivey has announced that a $150,000 grant will be awarded to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The grant will be used to “improve public safety in DeKalb County” and allow the department to purchase equipment to establish a special response team. According to the statement released by Governor Ivey’s office, the response team will be made up of specially trained deputies.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

