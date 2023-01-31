Read full article on original website
Pellet gun found on CHS campus
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a pellet gun was found in a Cullman High School trash can during the weekend’s cleaning, school administrators are investigating what is thought to be an isolated incident. “The administrators at Cullman High School are reviewing camera footage from Friday in the area where the pellet gun was located,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff shared with The Tribune. “I want to thank the cleaning crew for reporting this as well as the administration’s transparency and swiftness with the matter. Possession of a weapon on school grounds is against the law and will lead to a recommendation to the board of education for expulsion from school (Code of Alabama Section 16-1-24.10). We encourage parents to share any information they may have about this situation with the school administration.” Any guardian, parent or student with any information is encouraged to contact school administration.
WAFF
Beloved former coach memorialized with scholarship in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Richard Cole was a beloved member of the Sand Mountain community for many years. Originally hailing from Dekalb County, Cole was an athlete from a young age. After leading his team to many victories at Crossville High School, he would go on to play for...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
New sports park coming to south Huntsville
The new complex will be called Hays Farm Sports Park.
WAFF
National Signing Day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 edition of National Signing day is complete. Numerous North Alabama student Athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers. Madison Academy. Carson Creehan- North Alabama. Mario Brewer- Birmingham Southern. Daylen Johnson- Lindsey Wilson. Huntsville High School. Alex Gray- Army (West Point) Seth...
Hartselle Enquirer
Shaddix, Hopkins named Morgan Teachers of the Year
Morgan County Schools treated three of their own like royalty Jan. 18 when the school district recognized its teachers of the year and support staff member of the year. Kelley Hopkins was chosen as the secondary Teacher of the Year for Morgan County Schools. Hopkins is in her 22nd year in the classroom where she is an intervention teacher at Priceville Junior High School. She spent 20 of those years were teaching eighth grade mathematics. She said she hopes her students know remember her as an educator who showed grace but also discipline.
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community. A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately. “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
WAFF
Huntsville Police: Reports of ice on I-565, elevated roadways
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution on the roadways on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers noted small amounts of ice on the overpasses near these crashes.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Alabama high school walks back prom dress code after first asking for ‘front and back’ photos
After initially telling parents and students that female prom attendees would need to email the assistant principal photos of themselves in their dresses from the front and back prior to the event, Oxford High School has walked back its requirements. The initial guidelines have since been removed, but according to...
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
ABC 33/40 News
Leaders seek $17 million from USDOT for two-lane bridge on Highway 77 in Etowah County
Local leaders are seeking at least $17 million in grant funding from the United States Department of Transportation for a two-lane bridge on the northbound side of Highway 77 from Southside to Rainbow City. According to ALDOT, the latest traffic count for the one-lane, 80-year-old bridge is about 13,000 vehicles...
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
WTVC
Fire destroys century-old building in Dekalb County, Alabama late Thursday night
MENTONE, Ala. — An historic building on the Alabama side of Lookout Mountain burned to the ground Thursday night, according to local media. Robert Edgar who says he is an administrator for the Dekalb Daily County News Facebook page gave NewsChannel 9 permission to share photos and videos from the fire at the Mentone Hitching Post.
Madison facility to become new community center
The City of Madison is celebrating a "wall breaking" for an upcoming community center.
WAFF
‘I am honored’: meet Marshall County’s first female district attorney
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards $150,000 grant to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The office of Governor Kay Ivey has announced that a $150,000 grant will be awarded to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The grant will be used to “improve public safety in DeKalb County” and allow the department to purchase equipment to establish a special response team. According to the statement released by Governor Ivey’s office, the response team will be made up of specially trained deputies.
