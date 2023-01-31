Read full article on original website
Savannah Soliz
3d ago
Awesome glad this is finally happening. Great for this poor state. This will help many people with pain management. Plus brings revenue to our state
Reply
2
Related
WLOX
Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another medical cannabis dispensary has opened on the Coast. Sweetgrass dispensary had its “soft launch” Thursday at Edgewater Village in Biloxi, just west of Edgewater Mall. This is the first of several Sweetgrass dispensaries planned, including one in Ocean Springs. At this point, the...
bslshoofly.com
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
WLOX
Moss Point Police announce new initiative to help solve crime
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has been doing in the community. Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. There’s...
WLOX
Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Louisiana-based grocer Rouses Market announced plans to open a store in Biloxi. The new location will break ground at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry roads in the old Winn-Dixie location. The intersection is one of the busiest in the city, which is expected to bring dozens of shoppers into the area.
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
WLOX
Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside City Hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Protests led to confrontations in downtown Gulfport on Thursday. After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street. “They started making their way into City Hall to the point that our employees started...
WLOX
Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address
Nearly 50 victim were saved last year through the 'Be The Solution' program. The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years. Friends and family mourn his death in Gulfport. Stephanie Poole is live at the emotional ceremony. Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to...
WLOX
City leaders aim to reduce number of violent acts by teenagers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The rate of youthful offenders is a growing concern in South Mississippi. City leaders are aiming to reduce the number of violent acts by teenagers. “It’s so unfortunate, because you have a young person that’s committed a crime, they’re facing more time in jail than they’ve lived on this Earth,” said Crosby Parker.
wxxv25.com
Arrested on multiple charges following breach at Gulfport City Hall
On February 2, 2023, the Gulfport Police Department responded to City Hall in reference to a group of protesters that breached the building with the intention to cause disruption. The protesters yelled with bullhorns and escalated the situation to the point where staff members were in fear for their safety....
WLOX
Mural artist paints up Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - So many times we’ve heard about the pandemic ruining businesses or personal journeys. In the case of Banks Compton, the pandemic actually helped him find what he really wanted to do. “I had a career in New York building decor for luxury events, and because...
WLOX
Gulfport couple donates funds to pay off meal debt at Orange Grove school
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents Buster and Nelda Tindel presented Orange Grove Elementary School‘s cafeteria with a $2,700 check to pay off student meal debts from the fall semester. It’s one of the largest donations given to a Harrison County school in the last five years. It comes...
WLOX
Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to 70-year family legacy
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of Mississippi candidates may be impressive, but so are the names not on the ballot. Among them is long-time Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar. Kellar has been cranking out documents for 28 years. “I always saw that the elected positions, especially...
WLOX
Coast Uber driver shot in head calls for change in rideshare policy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When an Uber driver was shot two weeks ago, her first thoughts were of survival. Now, as Linda Buford recovers, she wants to fight for other drivers. She wants that terrifying night to change the rideshare industry. “It went ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Buford said. “It cracked...
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
WLOX
Coast business owner creates colorful designs, Black-Owned Business Network
Thursday afternoon, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency searched the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming. Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST. |. Parrish's Restaurant in Long Beach is temporarily closed for renovations and site preparation...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
Sea Coast Echo
Waveland man charged in Florida cold case
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast on Thursday announced the arrest of a Waveland man in connection with a 1987 Florida cold case. Michael Lapniewski Jr., 55, of Waveland was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder on Jan. 26, Prendergast said in a press release. “The arrest...
WLOX
Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Mississippi Heroes, 11294 River Bend Drive (or) 11975 Seaway Rd, Suite A290, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am Friday, Feb 17th, 2023, and ends 11:59pm Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Entries must be received by 11:59pm Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
mageenews.com
Gulfport Man and Woman Sentenced Regarding Harboring of Illegal Aliens
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Gulfport, Miss. – A Gulfport man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments for harboring illegal aliens within the United States. Additionally, a Chinese citizen, who is a Permanent Resident Alien of the U.S. and had been living in Gulfport, was sentenced to 5 years of federal probation and a $5,000 fine for misprision of a felony regarding the harboring of illegal aliens. Both of the defendants also were ordered to forfeit to the United States a house and land in D’Iberville, Mississippi, which had been used to harbor the aliens.
WLOX
Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The new location will break ground at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
Comments / 1