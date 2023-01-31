ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo, eludes NYPD, zookeepers

NEW YORK (AP) — An owl at the Central Park Zoo flew the coop after someone vandalized its exhibit by cutting through stainless steel mesh, zoo officials said Friday. The Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco was discovered missing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and remained on the loose Friday, zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli said.
