mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
A Full Review of My Waterville Valley Wedding in the White Mountains of New Hampshire
You may or may not know that in October 2022, I got married to my wonderful wife, the new Missy Sherwood, at Waterville Valley Ski Resort in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. After the wedding I wanted to do a full review, because it went off without a hitch...
Suspicious death under investigation in NH
Authorities in New Hampshire announced on Friday they’re investigating a suspicious death in the northern part of the state.
Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis
The Cannabis Control Board chair said the tainted product from Holland Cannabis had not been tested before it was sold and should never have been on store shelves because it was not registered with the board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis.
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
WMUR.com
No serious damage after fire at Lakeway Elementary School in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. — School is expected to be on as scheduled at Lakeway Elementary in Littleton on Friday after a fire Thursday night. Custodial staff members were working when they heard the alarm, smelled smoke and called 911. The fire was put out quickly with no serious damage. It's...
Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations
Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
WCAX
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
WBUR
A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry
Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
mynbc5.com
Ice on Fire Festival happening this weekend in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The annual Ice on Fire Festival is back for another year. This year's winter celebration will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 p.m. to dusk. The outdoor event will include music, performances, winter games, food and activities for children. A bonfire will cap off...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to talk with anyone associated with early learning center at Goddard from 1996-1997
PLAINFIELD — Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Plainfield back in the 90s. Investigators say they are looking to identify anyone who attended or was employed by Flanders Early Learning Center. The center is located on Goddard College campus. The timeframe of the investigation is...
WCAX
Gas prices on the rise again; what’s fueling the surge?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists are feeling more pain at the pumps as gas prices slowly creep up again. While they’re not at the highs we saw last summer, experts say they might not be done rising. Ron Doyle wasn’t very happy to see prices creeping up again as...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Derby by Border Patrol
DERBY — A 30-year-old man from Connecticut was arrested in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by the US Border Patrol that they had a subject in custody following their own investigation. The man was found to have an extraditable warrant. Police say the man was identified as...
laconiadailysun.com
Driver severely injured in early-morning crash in Gilford
GILFORD — A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized after crashing her car on the Route 3 bypass early Monday morning. The woman was believed to be alive as of just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gilford Police Department. The extent of the woman’s injuries, along with her name were not immediately available, but it was confirmed she was a New Hampshire resident and a mother of two adult daughters.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man faces charges after alleged road rage incident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, N.H. — A Center Barnstead man is accused of pulling out a gun during a road rage incident in Lincoln. The incident happened on Interstate 93 after 5 p.m. Sunday. New Hampshire State Police said they were able to find the suspect, Lucas Jones, 25, and seize the gun.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant
BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
Police: Vermonter drove impaired by drugs with child
An East Calais, Vermont man was arrested in Moreau on Saturday for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs with a child under the age of 15 in the car.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who dumped overdose victim in Lyndon
LYNDON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in an incident in Lyndon on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an unconscious individual lying on the side of New Boston Road at around 12:15 p.m. Initial reports were that the individual was dumped out...
newportdispatch.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by truck in Derby
DERBY — A 24-year-old woman from Charleston was injured after being hit by a truck in Derby this morning. The incident took place on Nelson Hill Road at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Samantha Hill was checking her tires when a tan/brown newer pick-up truck, possibly a Toyota, with a white or black stripe down the middle of it, struck her.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in Lyndonville on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle from an earlier incident parked at Main Street at around 3:00 p.m. Officer Harris says that Angel Morales-Cordova was in this vehicle, and had three warrants for his arrest...
