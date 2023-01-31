Read full article on original website
Gimlet
3d ago
If politicians had the real God in their hearts with no shame to stand for God none of this would be going on today.
oldschool
3d ago
People it’s a BIRTH Certificate. That means a certificate at that time. If you want something else get a Trans Over Date Certificate.
Sean Erwin
3d ago
ACLU...more unelected beaurocrats...pulling strings of society behind closed doors
indianapublicradio.org
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from ‘regulatory handcuffs.’ Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers’ collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it’s a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted...
WTHR
Indiana Senate bill proposes helping aging foster youth with cost of learning to drive and auto insurance
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a right of passage for many young Hoosiers when they hit 16, learning how to drive and getting a license. “A normal stepping stone in somebody’s life,” said Julia Stumler. If you’re one of the close to 9,000 kids currently in Indiana’s foster...
wevv.com
Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities
Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
WIBC.com
LGBTQ+ Advocates Hope for Change
INDIANAPOLIS — The ACLU of Indiana encouraged Hoosiers to advocate for the rights of those in the LGBTQ+ community Monday. LGBTQ Day at the Statehouse gives people the opportunity to support a community that has long felt targeted. In recent years, many have been impacted by Indiana’s conservative laws. WISH TV reports that 45% of surveyed LGBTQ Hoosiers considered suicide in the last year alone.
Indiana bill would extend in-state tuition to students without legal U.S. residency
Hoosiers without legal U.S. residency may become eligible for in-state college tuition rates through a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by the legislature. The students have had to pay out-of-state tuition instead of paying the lower in-state rates due to a 2011 law, and despite past efforts to change the policy. This has left Indiana as just one of a few states that requires students lacking legal residency status to pay out-of-state...
WTHI
Settlement agreement helps voters with print disabilities
INDIANAPOLIS - A new settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit in Indiana should make voting easier for voters with print disabilities. The state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool. It will allow voters to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology. Then, they can submit it via email.
wrtv.com
Lawmakers discuss what's in place in Indiana to address police misconduct in the wake of Tyre Nichols
INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana and across the country, there are renewed calls for police reform in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. "I was horrified. I thought how could we have officers of the same race treat someone with no humanity?" said Representative Robin Shackleford. "What are we doing here in Indiana that would prevent us from having that same type of interaction happen?"
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Advocates gather at the Statehouse, protest nearly two dozen anti-LGBTQ+ bills
Hoosiers gathered at the Statehouse Monday to protest bills targeting LGBTQ+ youth. None of the nearly two dozen bills identified have received hearings yet – but activists are worried. LGBTQ+ activists and advocates are concerned about a wide variety of bills this session. House Bill 1608 would ban educators...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Youth climate activists – once again – urge the Indiana legislature to study climate solutions
Youth climate activists are trying again to create a state climate task force. They gathered with lawmakers, environmental groups, solar advocates and others on Wednesday to rally for climate action in Indiana. Rahul Durai is a junior at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School and co-leads the statewide youth climate group...
Bill aims to put more robotics teams in schools to retain Indiana's STEM grads
INDIANAPOLIS — Robots came to the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday, but it was the humans who brought them and testified before the House Education Committee about why school robotics programs are important to Indiana’s future. "FIRST Indiana Robotics is the reason that I will have found a job in...
Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?
State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement. The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Husband of missing Carmel woman being extradited back to Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — The husband of a Carmel woman who was last seen in February 2022 is being extradited back to Indiana. A spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Xavier Breland will be brought back to Hamilton County, but said the department does not know when this is happening. The spokesperson did not share details about why Xavier is being brought back.
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
Spartz will not seek reelection in 2024
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R - Indiana) announced Friday that she will not run for reelection when her seat to represent Indiana's Fifth Congressional District comes up for election again in 2024. "It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and...
wbiw.com
If the bill passes, school board candidates would have to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot
INDIANA – Indiana lawmakers held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot. Under Senate Bill 188, all candidates would have a political party affiliation next to their name on the ballot or would run as independent candidates.
Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money
Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
For the culture: Taking Indiana fashion forward
INDIANAPOLIS — Denisha Ferguson is taking Indiana fashion forward. You can catch her humbly taking a bow after models strut the runway in her clothing designs. But she'll be the first to tell you not to be confused by the glitz and glam of fashion shows. The real work...
Chapters hope lawmakers approve expanding Imagination Library around Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Imagination Library, a program started by singer and actress Dolly Parton more than 25 years ago, helps put books into the hands of millions of kids around the U.S. It doesn't cost families a dime. Right now, not many Hoosier kids have access to the program, but...
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
