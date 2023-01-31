ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gimlet
3d ago

If politicians had the real God in their hearts with no shame to stand for God none of this would be going on today.

oldschool
3d ago

People it’s a BIRTH Certificate. That means a certificate at that time. If you want something else get a Trans Over Date Certificate.

Sean Erwin
3d ago

ACLU...more unelected beaurocrats...pulling strings of society behind closed doors

wevv.com

Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities

Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

LGBTQ+ Advocates Hope for Change

INDIANAPOLIS — The ACLU of Indiana encouraged Hoosiers to advocate for the rights of those in the LGBTQ+ community Monday. LGBTQ Day at the Statehouse gives people the opportunity to support a community that has long felt targeted. In recent years, many have been impacted by Indiana’s conservative laws. WISH TV reports that 45% of surveyed LGBTQ Hoosiers considered suicide in the last year alone.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would extend in-state tuition to students without legal U.S. residency

Hoosiers without legal U.S. residency may become eligible for in-state college tuition rates through a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by the legislature. The students have had to pay out-of-state tuition instead of paying the lower in-state rates due to a 2011 law, and despite past efforts to change the policy. This has left Indiana as just one of a few states that requires students lacking legal residency status to pay out-of-state...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Settlement agreement helps voters with print disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS - A new settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit in Indiana should make voting easier for voters with print disabilities. The state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool. It will allow voters to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology. Then, they can submit it via email.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Lawmakers discuss what's in place in Indiana to address police misconduct in the wake of Tyre Nichols

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana and across the country, there are renewed calls for police reform in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. "I was horrified. I thought how could we have officers of the same race treat someone with no humanity?" said Representative Robin Shackleford. "What are we doing here in Indiana that would prevent us from having that same type of interaction happen?"
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?

State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement.  The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Husband of missing Carmel woman being extradited back to Indiana

CARMEL, Ind. — The husband of a Carmel woman who was last seen in February 2022 is being extradited back to Indiana. A spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Xavier Breland will be brought back to Hamilton County, but said the department does not know when this is happening. The spokesperson did not share details about why Xavier is being brought back.
CARMEL, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN

Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Spartz will not seek reelection in 2024

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R - Indiana) announced Friday that she will not run for reelection when her seat to represent Indiana's Fifth Congressional District comes up for election again in 2024. "It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and...
INDIANA STATE
Building Indiana Business

Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money

Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

ISP needs recruits for latest academy class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

For the culture: Taking Indiana fashion forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Denisha Ferguson is taking Indiana fashion forward. You can catch her humbly taking a bow after models strut the runway in her clothing designs. But she'll be the first to tell you not to be confused by the glitz and glam of fashion shows. The real work...
INDIANA STATE
