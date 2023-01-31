ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainebiz.biz

With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down

With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine transit system providing free rides to warming shelters

PORTLAND, Maine — There areover 100 warming centers and shelters opening this weekend due to the extreme cold. That includes several in and around Portland. Greater Portland METRO is offering free rides to people who need to get to an area warming center or emergency shelter. People needed to...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mount Washington sets new 'daily record low' temp, with more likely to break

PORTLAND, Maine — Updates:. A new daily record low temperature of 32 degrees below zero Fahrenheit was broken Friday, according to a tweet from the Mount Washington Observatory. According to the post, the original record was set in 1963. Temperatures are expected to continue to plummet throughout the evening, and record low temperatures with wind chill factored in are still likely to be broken.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine Turnpike to add new exit in Saco

SACO (WGME) – The Maine Turnpike is getting a new exit in Saco. Construction is underway on a new exit 35, which will connect drivers onto Route 112. The turnpike says the plan is to divert commuters from towns west of Saco, like Buxton, Hollis and Limington, because exit 36 sees so much traffic for Saco and those surrounding areas.
SACO, ME
B98.5

Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close

Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Rollover crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco sends 1 to hospital

A person was taken to a hospital after a serious rollover crash in Saco on Friday. The Maine State Police are on the scene of a rollover crash in the southbound lanes of the Saco River Bridge. Two cars were involved in the crash. The person who was taken to...
SACO, ME
WMTW

Extreme cold and dangerous wind chills arrive Friday

Thursday afternoon is bringing seasonable temperatures highs in the low to mid 30s. This afternoon and evening will be okay to go out and about as usual. An arctic front arrives around midnight and temperatures start to take a big tumble …especially up north. Through the day on Friday...
PORTLAND, ME
Next City

Portland, Maine Passed Rent Control. Here’s How.

This article was first published in Shelterforce. To read more about affordable housing and housing justice, visit Shelterforce.org. When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Multiple agencies at the scene of a fire on Chaplins Mill Road in Naples

NAPLES, Maine — Multiple agencies are working to fight a two-alarm fire at a home in Naples. Cumberland County dispatchers tell WMTW that a building at 172 Chaplins Mill Road is fully-involved. Photos posted online by Sebago Fire Department show flames engulfing a two-story home and nearby barn. It's...
NAPLES, ME
WMTW

Maine's largest city sets new drug overdose record

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to 56 drug overdose calls in January, including six that were deadly. That was a new record for the city. Police said it was 11 more than January 2022 and 34 more than January 2021. Police said Narcan was administered in 38 cases,...
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

House fires caused by unsafe home-heating tactics put both you and firefighters at risk

WESTBROOK, Maine — As people heat their homes to escape the extreme cold this weekend, Westbrook Fire Chief, Steve Sloan, wants share reminders on how to do that safely. Chief Sloan says when it comes to space heaters, you want to be careful where you place it in your home. Sloan says, “You really want to make sure that it's not in an area where either little kids or pets could knock it over. Because if it falls over and if it doesn't have an automatic shut off when it taps, then it could ignite a carpet or drapes or whatever it may come in contact with.” He says space heaters use a tremendous amount of electricity, so they need to be plugged directly into an outlet, not a power strip.
WESTBROOK, ME
bowdoinorient.com

New bagel shop Dutchman’s pops up in Brunswick

Every Sunday before sunrise, Jeremy Kratzer is hard at work putting bagels into a wood-fired pizza oven to prepare for a morning serving customers that travel from near and far. Kratzer and his wife Marina started operating Dutchman’s, a bagel pop-up housed in Nomad Pizza’s cafe space, in November of...
BRUNSWICK, ME
MassLive.com

What winter? Northeast cities see paltry snow totals, mild temps so far

Across many cities in the Eastern United States, winter has thus far delivered a dismal showing of snow. But there are clear exceptions. Pummeled by multiple feet of snow in November and late December, Buffalo had received a towering 115 inches of snow as of Sunday — nearly double the 59 inches that fall by then in an average winter, according to National Weather Service data released Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy