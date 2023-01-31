Read full article on original website
mainebiz.biz
With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down
With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
WMTW
Maine transit system providing free rides to warming shelters
PORTLAND, Maine — There areover 100 warming centers and shelters opening this weekend due to the extreme cold. That includes several in and around Portland. Greater Portland METRO is offering free rides to people who need to get to an area warming center or emergency shelter. People needed to...
Mount Washington sets new 'daily record low' temp, with more likely to break
PORTLAND, Maine — Updates:. A new daily record low temperature of 32 degrees below zero Fahrenheit was broken Friday, according to a tweet from the Mount Washington Observatory. According to the post, the original record was set in 1963. Temperatures are expected to continue to plummet throughout the evening, and record low temperatures with wind chill factored in are still likely to be broken.
WPFO
Brutal Cold: The coldest temperatures in Maine in years are set to arrive
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final mild day is in store Thursday. Enjoy it! Our arctic blast arrives Thursday night, and you won’t want to be outdoors on Friday and Saturday with extreme cold and winds. Luckily, the arctic blast abates by the time we get to Sunday. Highs Thursday will...
WGME
Maine Turnpike to add new exit in Saco
SACO (WGME) – The Maine Turnpike is getting a new exit in Saco. Construction is underway on a new exit 35, which will connect drivers onto Route 112. The turnpike says the plan is to divert commuters from towns west of Saco, like Buxton, Hollis and Limington, because exit 36 sees so much traffic for Saco and those surrounding areas.
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
WMTW
Rollover crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco sends 1 to hospital
A person was taken to a hospital after a serious rollover crash in Saco on Friday. The Maine State Police are on the scene of a rollover crash in the southbound lanes of the Saco River Bridge. Two cars were involved in the crash. The person who was taken to...
WMTW
Extreme cold and dangerous wind chills arrive Friday
Thursday afternoon is bringing seasonable temperatures highs in the low to mid 30s. This afternoon and evening will be okay to go out and about as usual. An arctic front arrives around midnight and temperatures start to take a big tumble …especially up north. Through the day on Friday...
Portland, Maine Passed Rent Control. Here’s How.
This article was first published in Shelterforce. To read more about affordable housing and housing justice, visit Shelterforce.org. When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
WMTW
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
WMTW
Multiple agencies at the scene of a fire on Chaplins Mill Road in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — Multiple agencies are working to fight a two-alarm fire at a home in Naples. Cumberland County dispatchers tell WMTW that a building at 172 Chaplins Mill Road is fully-involved. Photos posted online by Sebago Fire Department show flames engulfing a two-story home and nearby barn. It's...
WMTW
Maine's largest city sets new drug overdose record
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to 56 drug overdose calls in January, including six that were deadly. That was a new record for the city. Police said it was 11 more than January 2022 and 34 more than January 2021. Police said Narcan was administered in 38 cases,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
WMTW
House fires caused by unsafe home-heating tactics put both you and firefighters at risk
WESTBROOK, Maine — As people heat their homes to escape the extreme cold this weekend, Westbrook Fire Chief, Steve Sloan, wants share reminders on how to do that safely. Chief Sloan says when it comes to space heaters, you want to be careful where you place it in your home. Sloan says, “You really want to make sure that it's not in an area where either little kids or pets could knock it over. Because if it falls over and if it doesn't have an automatic shut off when it taps, then it could ignite a carpet or drapes or whatever it may come in contact with.” He says space heaters use a tremendous amount of electricity, so they need to be plugged directly into an outlet, not a power strip.
bowdoinorient.com
New bagel shop Dutchman’s pops up in Brunswick
Every Sunday before sunrise, Jeremy Kratzer is hard at work putting bagels into a wood-fired pizza oven to prepare for a morning serving customers that travel from near and far. Kratzer and his wife Marina started operating Dutchman’s, a bagel pop-up housed in Nomad Pizza’s cafe space, in November of...
What winter? Northeast cities see paltry snow totals, mild temps so far
Across many cities in the Eastern United States, winter has thus far delivered a dismal showing of snow. But there are clear exceptions. Pummeled by multiple feet of snow in November and late December, Buffalo had received a towering 115 inches of snow as of Sunday — nearly double the 59 inches that fall by then in an average winter, according to National Weather Service data released Sunday.
WMTW
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WGME
'It was real until it wasn't:' Fake school threats in Maine follow rise across the country
SANFORD (WGME) -- Schools across the country are facing an increased risk of threats of violence, but as police work to prepare and respond to those very real situations, data shows many of threats are turning out to be false. Maine experienced that first hand last year when more than...
