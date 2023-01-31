WESTBROOK, Maine — As people heat their homes to escape the extreme cold this weekend, Westbrook Fire Chief, Steve Sloan, wants share reminders on how to do that safely. Chief Sloan says when it comes to space heaters, you want to be careful where you place it in your home. Sloan says, “You really want to make sure that it's not in an area where either little kids or pets could knock it over. Because if it falls over and if it doesn't have an automatic shut off when it taps, then it could ignite a carpet or drapes or whatever it may come in contact with.” He says space heaters use a tremendous amount of electricity, so they need to be plugged directly into an outlet, not a power strip.

WESTBROOK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO