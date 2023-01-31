Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amid soaring egg prices, Wisconsin chicken ownership 'real trendy'
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - High egg prices are having an impact beyond the grocery store. Some are taking matters into their own hands. "It’s a real trendy thing to do right now, for sure," said Nick Levendoski, Sunnyside Hatchery owner. At Sunnyside Hatchery in Beaver Dam, the eggs and...
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled
A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Rude Things People Do In Minnesota Restaurants
I was eating at a restaurant the other day when a man sitting next to our table pulled out his hanky and blew his nose as hard as humanly possible. I can’t even describe the sound, but there was blockage that was cleared – It was gross. You should probably excuse yourself to the restroom to blow your nose.
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Wisconsin
Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Wisconsin has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Wisconsin Urban Legends. While Wisconsin has countless legends, let's take a look at...
The Urban Legend Of Haunchyville, Wisconsin Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
One Wisconsin "town" has a particularly spooky legend attached to it. Wisconsin doesn't have any shortage on urban legends. There's even a "ghost ship" that's completely landbound in Prairie du Chien. The town of Haunchyville, Wisconsin itself is the legend. It's rumored to be a village in the woods (near...
Is it illegal to consume any alcohol when carrying a gun in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Wisconsin law forbids individuals from carrying or operating a firearm while they are “under the influence...
Why Minnesota Houses Crack and Pop All Night
The bitter cold weather that we experience here in Minnesota each winter can create some major headaches like busted pipes or broken furnaces. Temps have dropped below zero several times this week and my house has been making some really strange sounds. Does your house make weird noises throughout the winter months?
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 4