ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Salvation Army to operate new Portland Safe Rest RV camp for homeless people

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Salvation Army will be operating the Sunderland RV Safe Park, a branch of Portland's Safe Rest Village program, according to a multi-agency release. The Sunderland RV Safe Park is located at 9827 NE Sunderland Ave, and construction has been completed. It is Portland's first managed outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road

PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Portland's declining population

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s population is on the decline after decades of growth. This past year, Portland State University reported Multnomah County lost more than 2,300 people, a trend we’ve been seeing since 2020. Experts say the problem may no longer just be the pandemic, but the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Deputies ask for public's help to find missing woman

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities need help locating a woman that was last seen in downtown Portland. According to Washington County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Onedonna Inthavong was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 31 wearing a black beanie, black and brown leather jacket, blue sweatpants, and white shoes. Deputies say she...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Women relieved after man convicted in 1974 Clark County cold case

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women who say they were victimized by a suspected serial killer are breathing a sigh of relief after he was convicted in a 1974 cold case killing. Warren Forrest was convicted Wednesday of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. Morrison disappeared in September 1974....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Student brings airsoft gun to Beavercreek Elementary

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. — A student brought an airsoft gun to Beavercreek Elementary School on Wednesday, according to a letter to parents from the school’s principal. Principal Heidi Garcia told parents students notified school staff members that they’d seen the gun. Staff found the airsoft gun in the...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
KATU.com

Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in early-morning Gresham crash

GRESHAM, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Gresham on Friday morning, says the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The incident was first reported shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies said the fatal crash happened on the 29200 block of SE Orient Dr, and involved a pedestrian and a car.
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy