Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Salvation Army to operate new Portland Safe Rest RV camp for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Salvation Army will be operating the Sunderland RV Safe Park, a branch of Portland's Safe Rest Village program, according to a multi-agency release. The Sunderland RV Safe Park is located at 9827 NE Sunderland Ave, and construction has been completed. It is Portland's first managed outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors concerned about homeless camp near school
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we discover a neighborhood surrounded by a massive homeless camp, but that’s not the only thing we found. If you’ve lived in Portland awhile, you’ve seen your share of homeless camps.
KATU.com
Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road
PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
KATU.com
Giddyup! Portland art project brings community together with toy horses and sidewalk rings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Have you ever noticed metal rings attached to Portland's sidewalks and wondered what they were?. Once upon a time, those metal rings in the cement were used to tether horses while their owners went about their business in the city. However, these days not many city-dwellers...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Her? Elderly Portland woman with cognitive issues reported missing
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 91-year-old Portland woman was reported missing after she was last seen Wednesday night, and police are asking for your help in bringing her home safe. Mina Spakman, 91, of Portland was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at her home on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
KATU.com
Willamette Week: Portland's declining population
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s population is on the decline after decades of growth. This past year, Portland State University reported Multnomah County lost more than 2,300 people, a trend we’ve been seeing since 2020. Experts say the problem may no longer just be the pandemic, but the...
KATU.com
Portland city workers begin strike: Transportation, Environmental, Parks, and more picket
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city workers began to walk off the job and take to the picket lines Thursday after ongoing failed union negotiations with the City. These workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, and clean and manage parks - among other essential services around the city.
KATU.com
Deputies ask for public's help to find missing woman
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities need help locating a woman that was last seen in downtown Portland. According to Washington County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Onedonna Inthavong was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 31 wearing a black beanie, black and brown leather jacket, blue sweatpants, and white shoes. Deputies say she...
KATU.com
Portland Fire responds to laundry fire on the "Breeze," no damage and no injures reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Fire tells KATU that a fire began in the laundry room on the bravo deck of the ship named the Breeze. The 636-foot-long vessel had just been loaded with 37,000 tons of wheat. The Breeze's crew performed the initial fire attack before Portland Fire...
KATU.com
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
KATU.com
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
KATU.com
Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video
PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
KATU.com
Portland City Council unanimously approves new policy on surveillance tech transparency
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council passed a new ordinance to be more transparent with the way it uses surveillance on people. The city's Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said the ordinance, which was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday, is to help protect people's privacy. The...
KATU.com
Police arrest armed suspects in SE Portland robbery, residents asked to shelter in place
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two armed robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday after an hours-long search prompted police to ask a Southeast Portland neighborhood to shelter in place. Portland Police officers were first called out at about 6:30 a.m. on reports of a robbery at a convenience store in...
KATU.com
Women relieved after man convicted in 1974 Clark County cold case
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women who say they were victimized by a suspected serial killer are breathing a sigh of relief after he was convicted in a 1974 cold case killing. Warren Forrest was convicted Wednesday of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. Morrison disappeared in September 1974....
KATU.com
Student brings airsoft gun to Beavercreek Elementary
BEAVERCREEK, Ore. — A student brought an airsoft gun to Beavercreek Elementary School on Wednesday, according to a letter to parents from the school’s principal. Principal Heidi Garcia told parents students notified school staff members that they’d seen the gun. Staff found the airsoft gun in the...
KATU.com
Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
KATU.com
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
KATU.com
Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in early-morning Gresham crash
GRESHAM, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Gresham on Friday morning, says the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The incident was first reported shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies said the fatal crash happened on the 29200 block of SE Orient Dr, and involved a pedestrian and a car.
Comments / 0