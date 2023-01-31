ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Oregon City officials worry drivers will avoid tolls on Interstate 205 and use already congested streets

Oregon Department of Transportation leaders are looking to implement tolling on Interstate 205 over the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges. The first toll could go into effect as early as next year. The state agency also plans to use a program of congestion pricing, where tolls are higher during the busiest times of the day. new revenue will pay for highway and bridge improvements, including seismic upgrades, and relieve congestion.
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes Highway 26 west of Banks in Washington County

TIMBER, Ore. — A crash has Highway 26 closed Friday neat Timber, west of Banks and the Highway 6 interchange. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash at about 12:30 p.m. near the Northwest Ridge Road intersection. At least one person was hurt in the crash, but...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road

PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland sees more subfreezing temps, east winds Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of brutally cold temperatures will start the day off Tuesday for Portland and the surrounding areas. Easterly winds from the Columbia River Gorge will help drop temperatures and wind chill factors once again. Tuesday morning’s lows won’t break any standing records in Portland,...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

Goose Hollow power outage affects thousands, leaves traffic lights dark

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Goose Hollow neighborhood was left in the dark during an early-morning power outage on Tuesday. According to Portland General Electric, the outage was initially reported at 3:25 a.m. By 6 a.m., almost 1,900 customers were left without power. A KATU photojournalist on the scene reported...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego

To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy