Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
opb.org
Oregon City officials worry drivers will avoid tolls on Interstate 205 and use already congested streets
Oregon Department of Transportation leaders are looking to implement tolling on Interstate 205 over the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges. The first toll could go into effect as early as next year. The state agency also plans to use a program of congestion pricing, where tolls are higher during the busiest times of the day. new revenue will pay for highway and bridge improvements, including seismic upgrades, and relieve congestion.
KATU.com
Crash closes Highway 26 west of Banks in Washington County
TIMBER, Ore. — A crash has Highway 26 closed Friday neat Timber, west of Banks and the Highway 6 interchange. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash at about 12:30 p.m. near the Northwest Ridge Road intersection. At least one person was hurt in the crash, but...
KATU.com
Driver comes forward after tow truck operator hit, injured on I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they found the person who struck and injured a tow truck driver along Interstate 84 westbound in Portland early Sunday morning. The injured tow truck driver was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home, police said. According to officials, the hit-and-run...
KATU.com
Details released on hours-long Hood River shooter standoff: Suspect ID, tear gas, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday afternoon saw a standoff between police and an armed suspect that lasted for hours before the shooter was taken into custody. Now, the Hood River Police Department is offering details on the incident as well as the identity of the suspect. Officers were called out...
KATU.com
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hundreds lose power overnight in Southwest Portland
A large power outage is impacting residents living near the Goose Hollow neighborhood and downtown area early Tuesday morning.
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
KATU.com
Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road
PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
PHOTOS: Man airlifted to hospital after 60-foot fall in Estacada
A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Feb.1 after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.
Channel 6000
Portland sees more subfreezing temps, east winds Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of brutally cold temperatures will start the day off Tuesday for Portland and the surrounding areas. Easterly winds from the Columbia River Gorge will help drop temperatures and wind chill factors once again. Tuesday morning’s lows won’t break any standing records in Portland,...
KATU.com
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Her? Elderly Portland woman with cognitive issues reported missing
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 91-year-old Portland woman was reported missing after she was last seen Wednesday night, and police are asking for your help in bringing her home safe. Mina Spakman, 91, of Portland was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at her home on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
KATU.com
Goose Hollow power outage affects thousands, leaves traffic lights dark
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Goose Hollow neighborhood was left in the dark during an early-morning power outage on Tuesday. According to Portland General Electric, the outage was initially reported at 3:25 a.m. By 6 a.m., almost 1,900 customers were left without power. A KATU photojournalist on the scene reported...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
WWEEK
Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego
To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
Comments / 0