Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
Full Schedule | 2023 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas
There will be parades and music daily with the Krewe of Aurora Grand Parade Saturday evening followed by Paul Wall in concert. Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 16 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 19 in downtown Beaumont at the Great Lawn and around the Beaumont Event Center.
Former TV anchor tapped as Beaumont schools' new comms director
Beaumont ISD will see a familiar face in its newest hire. The district announced at its January regular board meeting that longtime media professional Jackie Simien would be taking up the role of director of community and media relations. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to have the good fortune...
Nederland city leaders hope to turn old Bank of America building into event venue, emergency management command center
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland city leaders are looking to transform an old building in downtown. They hope to transform the old Bank of America building on Boston Avenue into both an event venue and emergency management command center. The Nederland Economic Development Corporation bought the building when Bank of...
Stewart's Halfway House in need of donations to keep housing adults with developmental disabilities
BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas is asking for the public's assistance to keep their doors open. Stewart's Halfway House, Inc. is a community-based organization focused on providing housing and care for underserved and underrepresented populations who struggle with mental illness, according to their website.
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
'A true shining light' : Longtime community activist Fernando Ramirez dies
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a beloved community member. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. Ramirez wore many hats, but most importantly, he was a passionate voice for the Southeast Texas Hispanic community. Those who knew him best say he was a community activist, businessman,...
Orange County constable makes yearly Valentine's Day offer to turn in your ex
VIDOR, Texas — For the third year in a row an Orange County Constable is offering up a special deal to scorned lovers on Valentine's Day. Got an ex who's got warrants? Carrying drugs? If so, Orange County Precinct Four Constable Matthew Ortego has got a Valentine's Day offer just for you.
'No story is a bad story': Southeast Texas authors showcased their work at the Port Arthur Public Library
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Saturday event in Port Arthur gave a group of authors a chance to share their stories. Art comes in many forms and one of the oldest is storytelling. At the Port Arthur Public Library, a group of Southeast Texas authors showcased their work and accomplishments.
Former Nederland softball volunteer charged with indecency with a child
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland man was indicted Wednesday and charged with 'indecency with a child'. Horacio Trevino, 48, allowed three minors to drink alcohol with him on August 20, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit. A mother of a witness previously told 12News that Trevino was involved...
Man caught with semi-automatic rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near Beaumont school pleads not guilty Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Amber Alert discontinued for small boy and girl reportedly kidnapped in Silsbee, Texas
The alert sent out throughout the state Wednesday was for a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.
Little Cypress Intermediate School staff, students excited about new book vending machine
ORANGE, Texas — Staff at a Southeast Texas school are excited to have a new vending machine that they believe will promote reading and hard work among the students. Little Cypress Intermediate received a grant from the LCM Education Foundation for a book vending machine. The new addition to...
Nederland city leaders hope to transform old Bank of America building in downtown
The bottom floor would be used for events like weddings and graduations. The top floor would be a place where first responders can work during severe weather.
Letter from Orange officials reveal new shocking details about unlivable conditions at Sabine Park Apartment Homes
ORANGE, Texas — Officials with the City of Orange sent a letter to the owners of the Sabine Park Apartments that revealed more about the uninhabitable conditions at the complex. It has been more than a month since pipes at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes froze and tenants lost...
Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season
“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison
LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton man convicted of terroristic threat for threatening to shoot up Lumberton High School has been sentenced.Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison. Steven Raibon Clawson, 29, was sentenced to five years and six months...
Children abducted out of Silsbee found safe in Arkansas, father arrested
SILSBEE, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for two children abducted out of Silsbee. Four-month-old Aiden Langford and one-year-old Aaliyah Langford were found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis. When the AMBER Alert was issued, the...
DEVELOPING: Man in SUV arrested with AR-15 rifle near St. Anthony School, Temple Emanuel
Beaumont — Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports...
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
