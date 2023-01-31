ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

12NewsNow

Full Schedule | 2023 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas

There will be parades and music daily with the Krewe of Aurora Grand Parade Saturday evening followed by Paul Wall in concert. Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 16 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 19 in downtown Beaumont at the Great Lawn and around the Beaumont Event Center.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Former TV anchor tapped as Beaumont schools' new comms director

Beaumont ISD will see a familiar face in its newest hire. The district announced at its January regular board meeting that longtime media professional Jackie Simien would be taking up the role of director of community and media relations. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to have the good fortune...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Stewart's Halfway House in need of donations to keep housing adults with developmental disabilities

BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas is asking for the public's assistance to keep their doors open. Stewart's Halfway House, Inc. is a community-based organization focused on providing housing and care for underserved and underrepresented populations who struggle with mental illness, according to their website.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Former Nederland softball volunteer charged with indecency with a child

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland man was indicted Wednesday and charged with 'indecency with a child'. Horacio Trevino, 48, allowed three minors to drink alcohol with him on August 20, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit. A mother of a witness previously told 12News that Trevino was involved...
NEDERLAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season

“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
