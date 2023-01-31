ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Authorities cracking down after multiple drivers arrested for exceeding 100 mph along SR82 in Lehigh Acres

By Trent Bennett
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZdgW_0kWkrYaQ00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Last week, three separate arrests took place because drivers on SR 82 in Lehigh Acres were topping out at speeds nearing or exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to abide by posted speed limits. Reckless driving and racing, both arrestable offenses, are extremely dangerous driving behaviors for the drivers involved and all other road users in the area.

“We’re watching something that eventually is going to lead to a tragedy,” said Lt. Greg Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol.

Once drivers pass Daniel’s Pkwy, the road is not only a straight and smooth surface, but there are no stop signs for miles.

“People are taking notice of that if they haven’t already, and it has been picking up gradually as of recent,” said Lt. Bueno.

Misty Ferreira lives just feet from SR 82 on Xelda Avenue.

“During the day, we hear airplanes, and at night, it’s just as loud, but it’s cars and trucks,” said Ferreira.

Despite the three arrests made in recent weeks. FHP says some racers are getting away.

“We oftentimes are chasing two at a time, and one gets away. We see your car. We know what it looks like, and when we see you again, you’ll have to be ready to deal with the consequences of your actions behind the wheel,” said Lt. Bueno.

