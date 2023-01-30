Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks
Tom Brady retired and there's a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping the curtain or embracing relocation. The 2023 NFL Draft features multiple quarterback prospects viewed as potential franchise fixtures, but only a handful of teams are in position to add Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis. Note: The Miami Dolphins forfeit their first-round pick following the...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers
ESPN’s Courtney Cronin says the Bears would like to keep RB David Montgomery but don’t want to overpay for a running back. What will help keep the price down is the sheer number of backs scheduled to be available this offseason. The Athletic’s Adam Jahns writes there’s mutual...
Detroit Lions offensive line snubbed in final PFF rankings
Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote about how if they remained healthy for the most part, the Detroit Lions could end up with a Top 5 offensive in the entire NFL. Well, according to the DVOA rankings from Football Outsiders, the Lions ended up with the No. 5 ranked offense in the league. One of the main reasons why I believed Detroit's offense would be so good in 2022, and why they were very good in 2022, is the play of their offensive line. In my opinion, Detroit had a Top 3 offensive line in the NFL in 2022, but Pro Football Focus disagrees as they have them slotted at No. 8 in their final rankings.
Yardbarker
2023 New York Jets Mock Draft
It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
CBS Sports
Perfect Packers 2023 NFL Draft plan: Find playmakers opposite Christian Watson, add at edge rusher and safety
The Green Bay Packers discovered how the majority of the NFL lives in 2022, missing the postseason for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur. The team had a rash of injuries to a number of key players -- back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Rashan Gary, All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, and cornerback Eric Stokes -- that contributed to breaking its three-season streak of 13-win campaigns, the longest such streak in league history.
CBS Sports
Perfect Lions 2023 NFL Draft plan: Prioritize improving NFL's worst defense, add another weapon for Jared Goff
The Dallas Cowboys have officially lost the title of "America's Team." That now belongs to the Detroit Lions. It started with Dan Campbell's kneecap comment when he was introduced as head coach. Then, the Lions quickly rose up through the "most likable" team power rankings with an appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Detroit didn't let its new fans down in 2022, with a roller coaster of a season that ended on a high note.
Comments / 0