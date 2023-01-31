Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
14news.com
1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where they encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood about thirty minutes earlier, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said.
14news.com
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
14news.com
Boom Squad Inc. opens for Drumline LIVE at Henderson Alliance Theater
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville drumline Boom Squad Inc. will be opening for “Drumline LIVE,” an international tour created by the musical team behind the movie “Drumline.”. 14 News got a behind-the-scenes look at the Boom Squad’s practice ahead of their Feb. 5 performance. 12-year-old...
14news.com
Ghost Pub hosts Walmart shooting victim give-back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Ghost Pub on Evansville’s west side set aside 10% of its profits for Amber Cook, who was shot two weeks ago while working at Walmart. “We’re not going to cover all of her bills by all means,” said owner Marty Fisher. “But if a little something helps for a weekend or a few days or a phone bill, that’s what we’re looking to do.”
EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
14news.com
VSCO provides update on deadly hit and run on Evansville’s northside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they were responding to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified that woman as 62-year-old Faith Georges. The sheriff’s office says they will be...
14news.com
Railcrew Xpress closing several locations, laying off Evansville employees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are WARN notices in at least Indiana and Kentucky for the company Railcrew Xpress. The Indiana notice shows 70 employees will be laid off, and several locations will close. It shows one of the locations is in Evansville on Dixie Flyer Road and will impact...
EPD: Man shot twice on Evansville’s South Grand Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 1, around 9:30 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a local hospital about a male who had two gunshot wounds to his leg. EPD says arriving officers were able to speak with the victim who told them that he was at his residence on South Grand […]
14news.com
Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday. Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer. All three of them are running for mayor on...
Catalytic converter thefts cause estimated $70,000 in damages
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say Matthew Gunn allegedly stole up to 34 catalytic converters in the Evansville area in just a 3 month span. The road to financial recovery for some victims of these thefts appears lengthy. But why the increase in these types of thefts? “It’s a quick, easy theft and they […]
104.1 WIKY
Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
14news.com
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a van in Vanderburgh County overnight. Deputies say it all started with a medical assist on Sawmill Drive Thursday night. Road conditions might be getting better, but there are schools in our area that remain closed Friday. It’s been...
wevv.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County
One person is dead after being hit by a driver in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Thursday evening. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Sawmill Drive, just off of the intersection at Petersburg Road and East Boonville New Harmony Road, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
Evansville bar raises money for Walmart shooting victim
A local bar is hosting a fundraiser to help the Walmart employee who is still recovering from the horrific shooting that happened at Walmart recently.
vincennespbs.org
Local man facing several charges
A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
14news.com
Affidavit: 2 arrested in Evansville motel shooting, robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested after shooting and robbing a man back in November 2022. According to an affidavit, police were called to Esquire Inn Hotel for a person who had been shot on Nov. 20. Police say the victim told them that he won a...
14news.com
Evansville shooting investigation underway after man shot in shed, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they are investigating after a man told them he was shot twice. They say that happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Harriet Street. Officers say when they arrived, they found the victim limping near Berry...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Derek Fox, 34, of Velpin, was arrested on a count of domestic battery on a child under 14. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. Christopher Robinson, 57, of Evansville, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $2,500. Jacob Lindsey, 21, of Alma, was...
14news.com
EPD provides update on arrest for catalytic converter thefts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn in connection with dozens of thefts over the past few months. The Evansville Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to share more about the arrest. [PREVIOUS: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]. Police say on Jan. 6 at...
