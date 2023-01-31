EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Ghost Pub on Evansville’s west side set aside 10% of its profits for Amber Cook, who was shot two weeks ago while working at Walmart. “We’re not going to cover all of her bills by all means,” said owner Marty Fisher. “But if a little something helps for a weekend or a few days or a phone bill, that’s what we’re looking to do.”

