Evansville, IN

14news.com

1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where they encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood about thirty minutes earlier, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said.
MEMPHIS, TN
14news.com

EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Boom Squad Inc. opens for Drumline LIVE at Henderson Alliance Theater

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville drumline Boom Squad Inc. will be opening for “Drumline LIVE,” an international tour created by the musical team behind the movie “Drumline.”. 14 News got a behind-the-scenes look at the Boom Squad’s practice ahead of their Feb. 5 performance. 12-year-old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ghost Pub hosts Walmart shooting victim give-back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Ghost Pub on Evansville’s west side set aside 10% of its profits for Amber Cook, who was shot two weeks ago while working at Walmart. “We’re not going to cover all of her bills by all means,” said owner Marty Fisher. “But if a little something helps for a weekend or a few days or a phone bill, that’s what we’re looking to do.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man shot twice on Evansville’s South Grand Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 1, around 9:30 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a local hospital about a male who had two gunshot wounds to his leg. EPD says arriving officers were able to speak with the victim who told them that he was at his residence on South Grand […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday. Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer. All three of them are running for mayor on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Catalytic converter thefts cause estimated $70,000 in damages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say Matthew Gunn allegedly stole up to 34 catalytic converters in the Evansville area in just a 3 month span. The road to financial recovery for some victims of these thefts appears lengthy. But why the increase in these types of thefts? “It’s a quick, easy theft and they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a van in Vanderburgh County overnight. Deputies say it all started with a medical assist on Sawmill Drive Thursday night. Road conditions might be getting better, but there are schools in our area that remain closed Friday. It’s been...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County

One person is dead after being hit by a driver in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Thursday evening. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Sawmill Drive, just off of the intersection at Petersburg Road and East Boonville New Harmony Road, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man facing several charges

A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Affidavit: 2 arrested in Evansville motel shooting, robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested after shooting and robbing a man back in November 2022. According to an affidavit, police were called to Esquire Inn Hotel for a person who had been shot on Nov. 20. Police say the victim told them that he won a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Derek Fox, 34, of Velpin, was arrested on a count of domestic battery on a child under 14. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. Christopher Robinson, 57, of Evansville, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $2,500. Jacob Lindsey, 21, of Alma, was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD provides update on arrest for catalytic converter thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn in connection with dozens of thefts over the past few months. The Evansville Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to share more about the arrest. [PREVIOUS: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]. Police say on Jan. 6 at...
EVANSVILLE, IN

