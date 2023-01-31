ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Noozhawk

Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF

Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
TheDailyBeast

Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’

This past December, the physics Nobel Prize was awarded for the experimental confirmation of a quantum phenomenon known for more than 80 years: entanglement. As envisioned by Albert Einstein and his collaborators in 1935, quantum objects can be mysteriously correlated even if they are separated by large distances. But as weird as the phenomenon appears, why is such an old idea still worth the most prestigious prize in physics?Coincidentally, just a few weeks before the new Nobel laureates were honored in Stockholm, a different team of distinguished scientists from Harvard, MIT, Caltech, Fermilab and Google reported that they had run...
sciencealert.com

AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data

Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Wolf Pack Corner a Snow Leopard in Tense Turf War

Snow leopards have adapted to survive in some of the most challenging environments on the planet. Their enormous black rosettes and thick white-gray coat fit in nicely with Asia’s high, rugged mountains. These cats are regularly alluded to as the “ghost of the mountains” due to their spectacular natural...
Maiya Devi Dahal

Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death

The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
Outsider.com

Wild Video Shows Camera Flying 93 Meters Deep Down into the Ground in Antarctica

A team of scientists and researchers recently sent a camera down a 300-foot borehole in Antarctica to study the oldest ice on Earth. As seen in a now-viral video, Ph.D. student Austin Carter, who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old, sent the camera down the deep hole until it reached soft snow and ice.
Rex Ravita II

NASA detects the biggest explosion ever recorded

Astronomers across the globe were awestruck as multiple telescopes both on the ground and orbiting the Earth detected an unbelievably large gamma-ray burst (GRB). In October 2022, an "unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation" swept over planet Earth, according to NASA.
The Independent

Watch: Green comet last seen 50,000 years ago drifts across Virginia skies

A green comet last seen 50,000 years ago was visible to observers on Earth as it drifted across Virginia skies.Footage posted to Twitter on 30 January by Christopher Becke in Williamsburg captures 10 minutes of the comet’s movement.Becke said he took ten 60 second exposures through a telescope to create the video.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make its closest approach to Earth on 2 February, according to Nasa.Scientists at the University of New South Wales have said that its green glow comes from a “fuzzy layer of gas and dust surrounding the nucleus”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What is a ‘green comet' and where can you see it?Couple who live 8,000 miles apart share heartwarming moment they get engagedStrike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in February
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Giant sea scorpion species discovered in New Mexico

Scientists have discovered a giant ancient sea scorpion species in New Mexico that lived between 307 and 303 million years ago.Hibbertopterus lamsdelli was over a metre long and likely lived in a marine-influenced estuary fed by a river delta, according to a new study published in the journal Historical Biology.It belonged to an extinct group of aquatic arthropod invertebrate animals and likely fed on small crustaceans, invertebrate larvae and gastropod eggs, said scientists, including those from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History in the US.Such hibbertopterid sea scorpions are exceedingly rare worldwide, with this newly earthed fossil being...
NEW MEXICO STATE
earth.com

New signals identified in the search for extraterrestrial life

If they’re out there, then why haven’t we found them yet? New research led by undergraduate student Peter Ma at the University of Toronto, along with scientific research institutions around the world, has uncovered eight previously unidentified signals of interest. The study used a dataset that had previously...

