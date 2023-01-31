ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, NE

1011now.com

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln inmate missing from community corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services said an inmate at Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center did not return from his job in the community Thursday. George Piper was sentenced to 35-52 years for first-degree sexual assault, second degree assault, burglary and escape. He began his sentence...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Lincoln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers. According to officials, 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment following his conviction for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. After he completes his prison sentence, Hernandez-Castro will also serve two years on supervised release, and he will be deported to El Salvador following the completion of his prison sentence.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Stanton County Sheriff said a 19-year-old from Schuyler lost his life in a northeast Nebraska crash around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. The accident occurred on Hwy 15 and 822nd Road on the Stanton/Colfax County line, northeast of Clarkson. The investigation by...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in computer pop-up scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a computer pop-up scam where a woman lost $18,000. Wednesday evening a 56-year-old woman reported that she received a notice on her computer that it had been hacked and gave a number for her to call. According to LPD, the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday identified the man killed after firing shots in a west Omaha Target a day earlier. According to the OPD news release, Joseph Jones, 32, of Omaha, had purchased the semi-automatic rifle at Cabela’s four days before walking into the Target store near 180th Street and West Center Road with it on Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Keeping mental health in check after community violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man firing a semi-automatic rifle inside a Target store killed by police -- dozens were there and thousands have heard about it. No bystanders were hurt by gunfire. But the destructive force of unchecked fear, however based on reality, can be insidious. So, by all...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Gov. Pillen appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective Feb. 13. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20. “Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During this first weekend of February, there are a number of events you can check out around the Lincoln-area in this list of Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. Dinosaurs & Disasters! Mythbusters Edition. Join they University of Nebraska State Museum and UNL’s Department of Earth...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New rules permitting sports betting went into effect in Nebraska this week. But don’t expect to place your Super Bowl bets here in the state. Nebraska’s casinos, like WarHorse in Lincoln, just aren’t ready for that yet. “The vendors they have to get...
LINCOLN, NE

