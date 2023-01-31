Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
1011now.com
Lincoln inmate missing from community corrections center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services said an inmate at Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center did not return from his job in the community Thursday. George Piper was sentenced to 35-52 years for first-degree sexual assault, second degree assault, burglary and escape. He began his sentence...
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
1011now.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers. According to officials, 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment following his conviction for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. After he completes his prison sentence, Hernandez-Castro will also serve two years on supervised release, and he will be deported to El Salvador following the completion of his prison sentence.
1011now.com
Authorities investigating animal abandonment case in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help figuring out who abandoned a puppy along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
1011now.com
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Stanton County Sheriff said a 19-year-old from Schuyler lost his life in a northeast Nebraska crash around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. The accident occurred on Hwy 15 and 822nd Road on the Stanton/Colfax County line, northeast of Clarkson. The investigation by...
1011now.com
Omaha Police release bodycam photos from fatal shooting at storage facility
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Omaha Police...
1011now.com
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in computer pop-up scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a computer pop-up scam where a woman lost $18,000. Wednesday evening a 56-year-old woman reported that she received a notice on her computer that it had been hacked and gave a number for her to call. According to LPD, the...
1011now.com
Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing...
1011now.com
9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
1011now.com
Three cars stolen while warming up; 14-year-old into custody on theft charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department took a 14-year-old boy into custody for theft charges after three cars were stolen Tuesday morning. LPD believes all three cases are connected and all the cars were left running and unlocked to warm up. 7:20 a.m. - S 14th and Rose...
1011now.com
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday identified the man killed after firing shots in a west Omaha Target a day earlier. According to the OPD news release, Joseph Jones, 32, of Omaha, had purchased the semi-automatic rifle at Cabela’s four days before walking into the Target store near 180th Street and West Center Road with it on Tuesday.
1011now.com
Keeping mental health in check after community violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man firing a semi-automatic rifle inside a Target store killed by police -- dozens were there and thousands have heard about it. No bystanders were hurt by gunfire. But the destructive force of unchecked fear, however based on reality, can be insidious. So, by all...
1011now.com
Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment for the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Pillen says he is appointing Jim Scheer, the former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, to serve as the District 3 Regent. “Jim is a public servant...
1011now.com
SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
1011now.com
For one night only, the Lied Center turns into Las Vegas for a good cause
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You can get a Las Vegas experience on Saturday while staying in Lincoln. For one night only at the Lied Center, there will be music, dancing, food and casino gaming - all for a good cause. Proceeds from this Vegas-inspired event will be going to provide...
1011now.com
Gov. Pillen appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective Feb. 13. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20. “Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During this first weekend of February, there are a number of events you can check out around the Lincoln-area in this list of Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. Dinosaurs & Disasters! Mythbusters Edition. Join they University of Nebraska State Museum and UNL’s Department of Earth...
1011now.com
Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New rules permitting sports betting went into effect in Nebraska this week. But don’t expect to place your Super Bowl bets here in the state. Nebraska’s casinos, like WarHorse in Lincoln, just aren’t ready for that yet. “The vendors they have to get...
Comments / 0